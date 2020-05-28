Microsoft underscores commitment to healthcare continuity

Read Article

In its efforts to help small and medium healthcare providers in the country deliver better patient care with agility, Microsoft has announced the launch of ‘Healthcare In A Box’ suite of offerings. Designed to provide secure patient experiences with improved operational efficiency while being remotely connected, the solution brings together the power of Microsoft Teams, the integrated Bookings app, O365 E1 and Power Platform.

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced its first industry-specific cloud offering, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, now available in public preview and through a free trial for the next six months. Bringing together trusted and integrated capabilities for customers and partners, the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare aims to support accelerated health transformation into the future:

Enhance patient engagement : Extending the value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and Azure IoT, healthcare organizations can engage in more proactive ways with their patients, allows caregivers to improve the efficiency of their workflows and streamline interactions with patients with more actionable results.

: Extending the value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and Azure IoT, healthcare organizations can engage in more proactive ways with their patients, allows caregivers to improve the efficiency of their workflows and streamline interactions with patients with more actionable results. Empower health team collaboration : Streamlining healthcare workflows and providing a secure platform for connected care coordination can improve communication and collaboration, and generate insights for improved patient outcomes and workflow effectiveness. Teams, which supports HIPAA compliance and is HITRUST certified, brings together chat, voice and video meetings, and offers recording and transcription, as well as secure messaging features, available across devices. Healthcare providers will now be able to schedule, manage and conduct provider-to-patient virtual visits through the new Bookings app integration in Microsoft Teams.

: Streamlining healthcare workflows and providing a secure platform for connected care coordination can improve communication and collaboration, and generate insights for improved patient outcomes and workflow effectiveness. Teams, which supports HIPAA compliance and is HITRUST certified, brings together chat, voice and video meetings, and offers recording and transcription, as well as secure messaging features, available across devices. Healthcare providers will now be able to schedule, manage and conduct provider-to-patient virtual visits through the new Bookings app integration in Microsoft Teams. Improve clinical and operational data insights : Organizations are relying on the new integration between Microsoft Teams and Power Apps to share timely information, through building virtual agents, adding automated workflows, analyzing data and sharing Power BI reports instantly.

: Organizations are relying on the new integration between Microsoft Teams and Power Apps to share timely information, through building virtual agents, adding automated workflows, analyzing data and sharing Power BI reports instantly. Cloud built on interoperability, security, and trust : Security and compliance remain a strategic priority for healthcare organizations, and the shift to remote work only increases the need for integrated, end-to-end security architecture that reduces both cost and complexity. Microsoft has the highest levels of commitment to trust, security, and meeting industry compliance standards and certifications in the industry. The interoperability tools that healthcare organizations need to organize their health data in the cloud around Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) are also integrated into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

: Security and compliance remain a strategic priority for healthcare organizations, and the shift to remote work only increases the need for integrated, end-to-end security architecture that reduces both cost and complexity. Microsoft has the highest levels of commitment to trust, security, and meeting industry compliance standards and certifications in the industry. The interoperability tools that healthcare organizations need to organize their health data in the cloud around Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) are also integrated into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Extensible healthcare partner ecosystem: Microsoft has a robust ecosystem of healthcare partners who can provide solutions that complement and extend core cloud capabilities. Using these partners’ expertise will help organizations through electronic health record and platform integrations, implementation services, and healthcare SaaS offerings.

Microsoft is deeply committed to empowering healthcare organizations with the best-in-class technological resources to stay agile and deliver quality outcomes in patient care.





