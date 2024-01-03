Motorola strengthens leadership in India – appoints T.M. Narasimhan as Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India

Motorola Mobility India, announced the appointment of Mr. T.M Narasimhan as the Managing Director, for Mobile Business Group – India.

In line with its focus on the Indian smartphone market and the vision to be among the top 3 smartphone brands, Motorola has strengthened its India leadership team by appointing T.M. Narasimhan, to lead the India business; reporting to Mr. Prashanth Mani who will continue to be the head of Motorola’s Asia Pacific business.

T.M. Narasimhan comes with extensive experience in sales operations, business & financial planning and P&L Management, having held various roles in FMCG, and consumer tech organisations like PepsiCo, Britannia & Samsung. With a proven track record of building & nurturing teams, he has consistently delivered business results while balancing short-term & long-term goals.

Commenting on the new appointment Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “As we continue our growth story in India, we are excited to welcome T.M. Narasimhan on board. India is a focus market for us in Asia pacific and has been seeing exponential growth over the past few years. We are confident that Narasimhan will play a pivotal role in leading the India team & elevating the business to even greater success.”

Sharing his excitement, Mr. T.M Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India said: “I am excited to be a part of the Motorola family and look forward to contributing to the brand’s growth journey in India. Motorola has been a pioneer in innovation and has been disrupting the smartphone market in India with its exceptional product strategy, innovative business model and brand prowess. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that has been laid and taking the India business to new heights while consistently delivering on consumer experience and satisfaction.”

Motorola in India has been consistently growing at a double-digit premium to market over the last year and has grown at 37% Premium to Market in Q2 FY23* despite a flat to declining market, which implies that the brand is acquiring market share rapidly.

Leveraging the premiumisation trend in the India, Motorola has disrupted the market with its razr 40 series and edge 40 series this year, growing the premium segment by over 2X^ YoY in H1 FY23-24. The Motorola razr 40 ultra and Motorola razr 40, designed to cater to modern consumers chasing a balanced smartphone experience have been the highest selling foldable proposition on Amazon during Prime Days’ 23~ and the Great Indian Festival’23~. Further, the Motorola edge 40 and edge 40 neo, the world’s slimmest and lightest IP68 rated phones, have disrupted the premium segment by bringing the perfect combination of flagship design, features and software experiences to Indian consumers.

Staying true to its promise of democratising technology, Motorola has also dominated the market with its popular moto g franchise that stands for providing premium features at more accessible price points, with extremely popular models like moto g54 5G and moto g84 5G in 2023. Motorola was also recognised as India’s best 5G smartphone brand of 2023** and has seen exponential growth YoY in its 5G smartphone activations.

Further, Motorola is committed to the vision of Making in India and Making for the World, having successfully partnered with Dixon Technologies for manufacturing in India and was amongst the first participants of the PLI scheme by the Government of India, for mobile phones. Local manufacturing is not only enhancing Motorola’s ability to serve the Indian customers better, but also enabling exports from India to multiple other markets, including USA.

Motorola’s strategic emphasis on innovation, design and colours through its exclusive partnership with Pantone, distinctive software experiences, uncompromised 5G and its commitment towards making products for India, in India uniquely positions the brand for accelerated growth.