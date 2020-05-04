Mphasis Partners with Sauce Labs to Reduce Testing Time and Power DevOps Initiatives

Read Article

Mphasis an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the continued success of its partnership with Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The partnership between Mphasis and Sauce Labs delivers modern continuous testing technology and best practices enterprises need to build scalable, reliable, high-performance web, and mobile applications necessary for success in the digital era.

The partnership between Mphasis and Sauce Labs continues to drive significant business results for joint customers across all verticals, particularly those with User Interface (UI)-reliant applications. Customers using the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud in combination with services from Mphasis achieve up to a 75% reduction in testing time per release. All this, while reducing costs on an average of 30-40% as a result of no longer needing to maintain on-premise testing infrastructure or mobile device labs. Besides, by testing across thousands of browser, OS, and device combinations, and leveraging test analytics, customers increase release velocity by an average of 40%. This translates from one release a month to weekly or even daily releases.

With an applied technology mindset, Mphasis is focusing on optimizing software agility and speed by implementing transformational practices. Mphasis’ proven strength in providing an end-to-end solution is combined with Sauce Labs’ ability to make testing fast, reliable, and easy. This has enabled enterprises to deliver high-quality applications at speed, maximizing business value, and accelerating time to market leading to significant market advantage for customers including one of the largest brokerages and banking firms in the U.S.

“Mphasis is excited about the success this collaboration with Sauce Labs has brought to our clients,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President, Mphasis Direct and Digital. “Automated testing with Sauce Labs fits seamlessly as part of the Mphasis vision of Zero QA, and we continue to leverage it throughout development cycles to ensure delivery of high-quality web and mobile applications. By enabling organizations to make quick and quality releases in today’s fast-changing digital landscape, Mphasis is evolving into an agile partner for our clients while using knowledge sharing sessions to scale opportunities to other enterprises. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Sauce Labs to help businesses drive their DevOps initiatives to the next level.”

“Our partner ecosystem plays a key role in helping customers grow their digital businesses,” said Jon Mills, Vice President of Global Channels, Sauce Labs. “Continuous testing continues to grow in strategic importance for organizations that focus on creating and delivering the best possible user experience for their customers. We’re excited to partner with Mphasis to help organizations deliver the highest quality web and mobile applications to their customers.”

