NetApp Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure – Storage

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, announced it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Infrastructure – Storage category for Google Cloud NetApp Volumes. For the second year in a row, NetApp is recognised for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers deploy solutions that enable them to easily migrate, deploy, and manage data and workloads in Google Cloud without rearchitecting applications.

|

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce NetApp as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognise their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

The Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure – Storage highlights how NetApp’s industry-leading, enterprise-grade storage technologies, including Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, help customers navigate the cloud landscape with simplified data management, unparalleled performance, and reliable data protection. Based on NetApp ONTAP, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes lets users securely automate and scale demanding workloads, such as AI, databases, and cloud-native applications, with just a few clicks, optimising cloud costs without overprovisioning.

“Together with Google Cloud, NetApp continues to build on its industry-leading storage portfolio, with Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, which delivers seamless integration as a jointly developed Google service that supports critical use cases from migrating workloads to Google Cloud platform to running cloud-native applications and powering transformations like AI,” said Eric Han, Vice President, Product Management, Cloud at NetApp. “The fact that we’re a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year in the Storage category underscores the confidence Google Cloud has in NetApp as a partner equally committed to providing customers with an intelligent data infrastructure that helps them move quickly and adapt in our ever-changing technology and threat landscape.”

Launched in August 2023 as a managed storage service, Google Cloud NetApp Volumes was enhanced in October 2023 with a Standard service layer, delivering a significant reduction in cost/GB, while still delivering the same multi-protocol file services with fully integrated data protection. This service joins the complete NetApp storage and data services portfolio found in Google Cloud which spans cyber resilience, data protection, and capacity management. It enables enterprise customers to seamlessly extend the most demanding workloads into Google Cloud with the types of services that have been hallmarks of datacenter technologies for years.