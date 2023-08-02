NetApp’s Partner Sphere Program Addresses the Complex Demands of Today’s Flash and Cloud Customers

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the launch of its Partner Sphere Partner Program. This program further solidifies NetApp’s commitment to driving a partner-first culture that creates an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation to capture greater market share by growing flash revenue, accelerating cloud adoption, and leveraging partner-led solutions and services.

Partner Sphere provides a unified engagement model where partners can move seamlessly between sell-to, sell-through, and sell-with sales motions that accelerate their revenue by driving customer-based outcomes and outpacing competition.

“We view the partnership as a power play and, with the Partner Sphere Program, NetApp is redefining how we work with partners to create real competitive advantage and drive appreciable business outcomes for both our partners and our customers,” said Ganesan Arumugam, Director, Channel Sales, NetApp India. “Our new engagement models and tiering system incentivise and accelerate our partners’ reach in flash and cloud with a reciprocal value that increases as partners move up program tiers.”

NetApp believes that partner-led services are a distinguishing element of the Partner Sphere. The program offers 11 Services Certified tracks and 19 Solution Competencies aligned to 3 key focus areas that enable partners to expand their services portfolio and become trusted advisors to their customers–unlocking greater value, and accelerating revenue growth through ongoing service engagements.

Here’s what Partners are saying:

“We are proud that we are a NetApp partner and part of the NetApp Partner Sphere program,” said Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems Limited. “With the new updates, the program’s transition to a solution competency-led initiative showcases NetApp’s unwavering dedication to delivering customer-centric results. This resonates perfectly with our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions and services, which are geared towards seamless data management and enhanced security.”

“In an ever-evolving tech landscape, NetApp’s Partner Sphere program brings together a strong understanding of business objectives and crafts collaborative offerings that cater to the evolving needs of our clients,” said Sukhvinder Dhingra, CEO, Binary Global. “Together, we are committed to embracing emerging technologies, whether it is exploring innovative as-a-service models, leveraging integrated multi-hybrid cloud solutions, or harnessing the power of artificial intelligence across industries.”

NetApp continues to work with its ecosystem of partners to drive customer success, accelerate its reach in the market, and expand future business opportunities through product enhancements.