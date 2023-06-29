NTT launches hyperscale data center campus with new subsea cable system in Chennai

NTT Ltd., a leading global IT infrastructure and services company and market leader in the Indian data center industry announced the launch of its latest hyperscale data center campus, Chennai 2, and the arrival of its subsea cable system – MIST in the city. The Chennai 2 campus is located in Ambattur, spread across 6 acres is a state-of-the-art project with a total planned capacity of 34.8 MW critical IT load from 2 data center buildings. The first facility which goes live today has a 17.4 MW IT load capacity.

MIST subsea cable, constructed by consortium members including NTT Communications India Network Service Pte. Ltd. and Orient Link Pte. Ltd., is the first cable system for NTT group to directly provide connectivity to/from India. It spans an impressive 8,100 km and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand, offering cutting-edge connectivity capabilities. The MIST cable system also represents India’s first cable landing of a 12-fiber pair capacity, capable of carrying more than 200 TBPS of data.

Chennai’s strategic location opened three distinct opportunities for these projects. The first is addressing the demand for high-quality data center infrastructure driven by Chennai’s thriving digital ecosystem that includes traditional and new economy businesses. The second is positioning Chennai as a disaster recovery (DR) site for enterprises with primary IT infrastructure in other Indian cities. And third, is leveraging global connectivity to offer data center capacity to markets in Southeast Asia like Singapore where capacity is in short supply. These capabilities will transform Chennai into the digital gateway connecting India to Southeast Asia and the world.

NTT is the only service provider in India that can offer this unique combination of an interconnected data center platform with global connectivity via MIST, along with a full stack of technology services. For enterprises, it translates to having readily available, high-performance hosting infrastructure with access to NTT’s high-capacity global networks that can help extend their digital businesses to overseas markets.

Doug Adams, SEVP, GDC & Submarine Cable,stated, “Data centers are at the foundation of every successful digital transformation effort. As one of the global leaders in data center services, NTT has been investing aggressively to add data center capacity across all our markets to support our client’s digital initiatives. Our planned and operational data center capacity exceeds 1,900 MW across 20 countries and regions.To conclude it can be said that NTT is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of clients and drive their digital transformation initiatives forward”.

Sharad Sanghi, Chairman, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. mentioned that, “India is an important market for us and home to a significant part of this global capacity. Going forward, our investment roadmap in India includes multiple data center campuses, renewable energy plants, subsea cables, and more.We are dedicated to empowering India’s digital landscape and are excited to embark on this transformative journey.”

Adding further, Shekhar Sharma, CEO & Managing Director, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd & NTT Communications India Network Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of the state-of-the-art data center campus along with the MIST cable system in Chennai mark major milestones in our journey in India. These projects are perfect examples of Japanese design quality and global expertise, tailored to the Indian market. They have reinforced our position as the leader for data center services in India and helped transform Chennai into the new destination for data centers in Southeast Asia. We’re glad to be able to play a part in making Chennai the gateway connecting digital businesses across India, Southeast Asia, and the world. With our capabilities, we’re eager to help our clients unlock greater value from their digital transformation efforts.”

With the launch of the Chennai 2 Data Center campus, NTT’s data center footprint in the country has grown to 16 facilities, with more than 3.1 million sq. ft. (288,104.09 m2) and 205 MW of IT power, further strengthening its position as the market leader in India in this segment.