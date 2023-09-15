Patent search and intelligence platform, PatSeer unveils AI Semantic Search with Custom-Trained GPT Model

PatSeer, a leading Indian AI-driven B2B SaaS platform for Intellectual Property (IP) Research and Intelligence is excited to announce a completely new and rebuilt semantic search powered by an advanced GPT-driven language model. The new semantic search replaces its older Natural Language search capabilities in the product by custom-training the underlying LLM model to understand patent semantics. PatSeer’s new AI search feature brings a significant improvement in result accuracy on tests conducted across various research sectors, further solidifying their presence as a global company which caters to prominent blue chip firms in India and abroad. PatSeer is also the platform of choice for the Indian Patent Office for their day to day patent examination activities.

With this new development, patent professionals are no longer confined to the contextuality limitations of Boolean searches and can capitalise on PatSeer’s AI capabilities for comprehensive searches. As a platform that’s used by thousands of IP searchers on a daily basis, PatSeer’s complex Boolean search functionality will continue to remain crucial for certain IP projects. However now, with the integration of the new semantic search, PatSeer is offering the best of both worlds, eliminating the need for two separate systems.

Further, with a true Boolean and AI integration, users get unique capabilities that neither can provide independently. For example, one can initiate a semantic search and narrow the results iteratively with Boolean searches and vice versa. It also allows for the semantic re-ranking of Boolean results using a paragraph or a relevant patent. The system also suggests related records to existing results based on the underlying language model’s contextual understanding. For transparency purposes, users can view the closest matching snippets from full text to understand why a record scored higher in their results. The new semantic search is also immediately available as an API for integration into internal systems.

“In the many conversations with patent professionals, I’ve been told that Boolean and AI-based patent systems will always be separate tools and I could never accept that,” remarked Manish Sinha, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at PatSeer. “I’m excited to debunk that notion today. PatSeer has become the first to offer a seamless fusion of transformative AI-driven search within a professional patent search database. The days of maintaining access to two separate solutions or paying by the query are over. At PatSeer our commitment to harnessing the power of Deep Learning AI to tackle greater challenges remains stronger than ever. Following the launch of our AI Classifier last year, the advent of our new Semantic Search marks another significant milestone in this journey. We are quite excited with the possibilities here and the road ahead.”

With a commitment to remain at the forefront of AI-driven solutions, PatSeer is paving the way for the future of patent research. PatSeer offers IP experts worldwide patent search with AI technology, faceted filtering, advanced analytics for comprehensive IP business intelligence, an intuitive user experience, and optimised workspaces, and leads the charge in utilising AI within IP research and analysis tools. It aims to establish itself as the pioneer in addressing significant challenges in the field by offering customised AI solutions tailored to meet its clients’ unique needs.