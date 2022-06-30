Praj wins Fortune India’s award in Engineering Sector

Praj Industries won the prestigious Fortune India’s THE NEXT 500 Award in the Engineering sector. Mr. Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD of Praj received the accolade from Mr. Sarbananda Sonowala, Hon. Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways & Minister of Ayush. Also present as guest of honour was Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State for Culture at the gala ceremony held at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The Fortune India Next 500 is a ranking of the top five hundred midsize corporations in India compiled based on the latest sales and gross revenues. These are India’s largest emerging companies and are viewed as the core of the nation’s economic strength & wellbeing. This award is a recognition of the remarkable growth and outstanding performance among the most promising mid-sized companies in the Engineering sector.

While announcing the awards, Mr. Rajeev Dubey, Editor in Chief Fortune India said that “Fortune India’s The Next 500 companies are identified annually via a deep quantitative study across 14 parameters ranging from total income to profits, debt, assets, net worth, market-cap, and total shareholder returns. Over the years, India’s emerging companies landscape has gained from strength to strength. Praj Industries reported a 16% growth in the engineering sector where 7 of the top 10 companies had a negative growth ranging from 3% to 25%. I congratulate team Praj for this remarkable achievement.”

Commenting on this significant development, Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj said, “We are grateful to the members of the jury for recognizing Praj for its standout performance notwithstanding the disrupting business environment during the COVID. We believe this is a manifestation of our technology & engineering prowess in the bioeconomy and dedicated efforts of our passionate employees. We see this as a testament to our contributions to accelerating the Energy Transition as sustainable climate action. We are mindful of heightened expectations this honour brings with it and team Praj is geared to meet this challenge.”

Praj provides Low Carbon Intensity Solutions based on its technology-led EPC capabilities and thus contributes to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission.

[L-R: Mr. Rajeev Dubey, Editor in Chief Fortune India; Mr. Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD Praj Industries; Mr. Sarbananda Sonowalat, Hon. Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways & Minister of Ayush; Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State for Culture & Mr. Vasudeo Joshi, Vice President & BU Head for Advance Biofuels, Praj Industries]