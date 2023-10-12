Mumbai, India, October 12, 2023 Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today advanced its Evergreen® portfolio with the introduction of a first-of-its-kind commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs for the Evergreen//OneTM Storage as a Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//FlexTM subscriptions. Pure Storage also unveiled new No Data Migration, Zero Data Loss, and Power and Space Efficiency guarantees, coupled with flexible upgrades and financing, across the Evergreen portfolio.

Pure Storage also announced critical new data resilience offerings, including the introduction of Pure ProtectTM/DRaaS, a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, and scalable AI-powered storage services via its Pure1® management platform to global enterprises.

With the introduction of consumption-based disaster recovery via Pure Protect, a unique data resilience scoring system via the AI-powered Pure1 management platform, and updates to Evergreen subscriptions that include a new Paid Power and Rack commitment, Pure Storage enables enterprises to adopt a complete, end-to-end storage strategy that assures data resilience, reduces labour costs, accelerates sustainability initiatives, and delivers unrivalled TCO benefits.

Industry Significance:

Next Generation StaaS

For years, legacy storage-as-a-service (STaaS) vendors have packaged the same CapEX solutions on an OpEx basis, ignoring what it means to deliver a true service. What enterprises want from STaaS are SLA-based outcomes that not only optimise IT budgets and spending but also optimise labour while furthering security, sustainability, and agility goals.

Pure Storage first disrupted the storage ownership experience with the introduction of its Evergreen architecture in 2015 and has since grown its storage subscription portfolio to meet each customer where they are. In 2018, Pure Storage launched Evergreen/One, the industry’s first true enterprise STaaS offering, delivered and managed via unique SLAs and guarantees. In 2022, Pure Storage introduced Evergreen/Flex, combining storage ownership with fleet-level consumption economics. With relentless innovation, Pure Storage continues to push the boundaries of what enterprises expect from their storage experience.

Today’s announcement represents the next major evolution in enterprise SaaS. As the most energy-efficient technology on the market, helping customers achieve up to an 85% reduction in energy use and carbon emissions and up to 95% less rack space than competing offerings, Pure Storage again disrupts the market with a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs, aligning TCO savings and long-term efficiency goals.

Data Resiliency

The rate of devastating ransomware attacks and the increasing frequency of natural disasters are upending business continuity more often each day. While many organizations recognize the importance of a disaster recovery (DR) plan, current DR solutions on the market are complex, expensive and disruptive. Likewise, the current energy crisis, new environmental regulations, and ethical imperatives to improve corporate sustainability have led companies to set ambitious net-zero goals, but reckoning with the typical data center’s power demands has remained challenging. And with digitization as scale and data proliferation and fragmentation, end-to-end operations management further aggravates the skill and budget shortages for IT.

Today’s updates not only address these critical industry pain points, but also set new milestones for customer-centricity with compelling guarantees.

News Highlights:

Industry-First Paid Power and Rack Commitment: Pure Storage will pay for its customers’ power and rack space through an Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//Flex subscriptions to take responsibility for the associated costs of power and rack unit to run our STaaS offerings. By eliminating the growing challenges of managing rising electricity costs and rack unit space, Pure Storage further exemplifies what it means to offer a true, seamless cloud experience, on premises. The one-time, upfront payment can be made directly as cash or via service credits, is based on kilowatt per hour (kWh) and Rack Unit (RU) fixed rates, and is proportional to the customer’s geographic location and contract size.

New Future-Proof Business Guarantees: With new No Data Migration and Zero Data Loss guarantees for Evergreen/One (SLA), Evergreen/Flex, and Evergreen/Forever, Pure Storage empowers its customers to mitigate unplanned costs due to data loss incidents while maintaining day-to-day business operations amid upgrades. With the Zero Data Loss Guarantee, Pure assures data protection with advanced data recovery services for any hardware or software product-related incidents at no cost. With the No Data Migration guarantee, Pure ensures seamless technology upgrades with no data migrations, reducing customers’ overall risk exposure, cost of ownership, and e-waste. In fact, Pure’s Evergreen architecture extends equipment life up to 10 years or more.

Pure Storage enables enterprises everywhere to maximise data protection with a complete, multi-layered data resilience strategy built from the ground up. With intrinsic data protection built into its Evergreen architecture via ActiveDRTM, ActiveClusterTM, and SafeModeTM Snapshot capabilities, Pure Storage has now expanded data resilience with new trusted operations capabilities and a new disaster recovery service:

Enhanced Service Experience, Everywhere: With Pure Storage’s AI-powered asset and lifecycle management services and policy-based automation, customers can achieve operational excellence anywhere and on any scale. Asset Management and Genealogy allows customers and Pure Storage to jointly optimise labour costs to run and operate storage. Customers get full transparency to manage Evergreen assets, contracts, subscriptions, and life cycles and get visibility into capacity, energy, and rack space usage. Additionally, customers can view how each asset or subscription has evolved over time, including software updates, ramps, expansions, and renewals. They also get insights into upcoming lifecycle events such as EOL, upgrades, or contract expiration. Subscription Lifecycle Operations: Customers now benefit from a subscription viewer to understand when subscriptions require attention and renewal, predictive tracking of capacity utilisation with actionable alerts to optimise reserve commit vs. on-demand consumption, and new SLA indicators to track how well Pure Storage is meeting performance and efficiency SLAs. Customers can plan for future demand, trigger in-app workflows to request quotes, or use the new Pure1 Marketplace for a simplified subscription shopping experience. Partners can take advantage of these capabilities via APIs and early notifications of lifecycle events (EOL, renewal) to deliver seamless procurement experiences to joint customers. Policy-driven upgrades take the guesswork out of choosing the right Purity release and simplify fleet management. It helps customers strike the right balance between frequent upgrades and maintaining a secure and supported storage environment based on their organisation’s goals. The Pure1 Mobile App enables customers to get insights and alerts even on the go, manage cases, and get the latest information and news from Pure anywhere in the world.

With Pure Storage’s AI-powered asset and lifecycle management services and policy-based automation, customers can achieve operational excellence anywhere and on any scale.

Executive Insight:

“With the expansion of Pure’s Evergreen portfolio and new data resiliency services, we continue to challenge the status quo of enterprise storage as a service, yet again delivering industry-first guarantees and AI-powered services to solve problems for our customers. As enterprises feel increased pressures to maximise resource and energy efficiency and to safeguard their data from disaster, we are providing them with unparalleled levels of resiliency and efficiency all through a simple and smart service platform.” Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage

“Today, business success goes hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility. The introduction of a paid power and rack commitment stretches the limits of innovation in the antiquated enterprise storage market. The latest Evergreen enhancements successfully balance enterprise requirements to make progress towards achieving critical ESG and net zero goals using incentives while establishing peace of mind when it comes to data loss—all in support of impactful business outcomes.” Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG)