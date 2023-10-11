Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence expands brand protection capabilities with an update.

11 October 2023: Kaspersky today announced its updated Digital Footprint Intelligence service, delivering improved protection for companies from fake accounts on social networks as well as fake applications in online marketplaces.

In the last year alone, more than 500 million attempts at accessing fraudulent websites were discovered by Kaspersky researchers. These malicious activities allow cybercriminals to collect sensitive data and also attack victims by using trusted brands. To protect your brand’s reputation from possible impersonation attacks, companies need to pay close attention to the safety of their businesses, especially in online public spaces such as websites, social networks, and marketplaces.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that provides organisations with insights into their digital footprint, allowing them to identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities. The updated solution can now monitor, detect, and take down fake accounts on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as fake applications in the App Store and Google Play.

Cybercriminals impersonate companies by imitating or attempting to steal their profiles on social networks and mobile marketplaces as an alternative way of targeting their users. They can sell counterfeit goods, act as customer support representatives, try to lure the users into revealing sensitive data, or visit malicious websites. Executives present an attractive target as well, and impersonating these individuals can help spread disinformation and advanced phishing campaigns.

By monitoring public online sources and providing companies with detailed information about possible malicious activities, Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence helps businesses identify and remove these threats before they negatively impact their users, brand, and, as a result, revenue.

Earlier this year, the service was improved by adding real-time alerts for targeted phishing, which helps track the appearance of the phishing website targeting brand company names, online services, and trademarks.

“Empowered with Takedown Service, Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence provides businesses with greater opportunities to protect their brands. Together with other products from the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence portfolio, this service combines all our experience to help organisations improve their security posture by providing actionable intelligence on potential threats and vulnerabilities”, comments Yulia Novikova, Head of Digital Footprint Intelligence at Kaspersky.