SAP Labs India appoints Milesh J as Head of Strategy and Operations

SAP Labs India has announced the appointment of Milesh J as the Head of Strategy & Operations effective February 01, 2024. Milesh will be responsible for overall location strategy and operational efficiency of SAP Labs India. Milesh will also manage strategic cross-organisational projects synergising across all lines of business in SAP Labs India and liaising externally with industry, government, and ecosystem.

Milesh is a distinguished leader in Product Engineering and has been associated with SAP for 23 years, with a career spanning across critical domains, including Product Engineering, Product Management, Business Development, Customer Engagement, and Consulting. He brings with him experience in strategic planning, innovative and strategic thinking.

Speaking on the appointment, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, SAP User Enablement, said, “Over the years, SAP Labs India has grown to become a cornerstone of SAP’s global innovation ecosystem. As we enter the next phase of transformation journey, we recognise the need for strategic agility and a forward-thinking approach to capitalise on our location advantage. In this regard, I am delighted to welcome Milesh J as Head of Strategy & Operations, SAP Labs India. Milesh has shown strong leadership prowess in achieving outstanding outcomes throughout his professional journey at SAP. As the Head of Strategy and Operations at SAP Labs India, Milesh will lead the innovation charter as well as key strategic initiatives for the organisation. Milesh will also be responsible for the overall location strategy as well as operational efficiency of SAP Labs India. Having observed his transformative impact on various cross-organisational projects, I am confident that his wealth of expertise and unwavering dedication make him an exceptional leader for SAP Labs India.”

“As we stand at an inflection point in our growth journey, I am honoured to lead SAP Labs India’s Strategy and Operations. Together, we will pioneer innovation, shape strategies, and foster collaboration to further capitalise on our location advantage, and help our customers navigate the evolving landscape of technology and business,” said Milesh J, Head of Strategy & Operations, SAP Labs India.

In his previous role as Vice President and Head of the S/4HANA Data Transformation & Enterprise Content Management Unit, Milesh oversaw product engineering teams, with a specific focus on cloud and successfully delivering the business results for the product portfolio. He has also served as a co-sponsor for the SAP LeadTogether community. Holding an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, Milesh brings extensive experience and proficiency in strategic planning, business development, and innovation.