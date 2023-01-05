Schneider Electric appoints Manish Pant as Executive Vice President for International Operations

Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Manish Pant as the new Executive Vice-President for its International Operations, effective 1st November 2022.

Prior to the appointment, Manish Pant was President of East Asia & Japan Zone from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded commercial operations across 14 countries including South-East Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Mongolia, driving business performance and transformation.

Speaking on his appointment, Manish Pant says, “At Schneider, we strive to be the most local of the global companies, with an aim to empower local communities so that they make the most of their energy and resources in an efficient and sustainable manner. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities, accelerating research and innovation, and contribute towards building a climate positive world through enhanced collaborations and partnerships.”

In his new role, Manish Pant will lead the operations in Pacific, India, Middle East Africa, and South America by bringing solutions supporting our customers in their sustainability journey.

Manish Pant has been with Schneider Electric for more than two decades and has held strategic roles across operations, business divisions and joint ventures.

Prior to his stint at Schneider Electric, Manish Pant worked at Larsen & Toubro Ltd India, leading Sales and Marketing in the organization.

He has a Master of Business Administration from the Asian Institute of Management, a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology and a Transformational Leadership from Harvard Business School and INSEAD.