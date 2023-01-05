NetApp India appoints Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India & SAARC

NetApp announced the appointment of Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India & SAARC, and member of the NetApp India sales leadership team.

In a highly dynamic environment, the initial enterprise journey to the cloud has entered a new phase: the evolved cloud. With this, NetApp has stepped up their commitment to help customers unlock the best of cloud, and enjoy an optimised and secure environment. Ritesh Doshi’s appointment is in alignment with this vision and enable NetApp to continue to provide best-in-class hybrid multi cloud services to its customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India and SAARC, said, “Ritesh is a global industry veteran with a wealth of experience in sales leadership positions. He is a thought leader with a penchant for solving complex customer problems. I have been fortunate to have had the chance to work with Ritesh before, and I admire him for being persistent, putting the customer first, and always pushing for results.”

“I am delighted to be joining the NetApp family, a pioneer in data and cloud technologies. This is a fantastic opportunity to work along with the best in the industry, on cutting-edge technologies. New beginnings are always exciting. I am confident that with one of the most talented product and technology teams in the industry, we will continue to be trailblazers in delivering value to our customers”, said Ritesh Doshi.

In his role at NetApp, Ritesh will drive growth across NetApp’s portfolio of products and solutions, while working closely with the partner ecosystem. He will focus on driving GTM through partners and expand into areas which will deliver sustainable long term business growth. One of his priorities entails alignment with hyperscalers and the partner ecosystem. In doing so, Ritesh will leverage and drive NetApp’s new-age cloud innovations to help deliver direct business outcomes for customers. He will additionally bring in thought leadership on evolving trends and drive local innovation to meet customer expectations.

Ritesh brings to the table a highly versatile experience of over 23 years. He was a technology practitioner before moving to frontline sales. He joins NetApp from Cisco, where he led the Enterprise Networking Business in India and SAARC.

With his appointment to the leadership team, NetApp has reiterated its commitment to growing their business across the region.