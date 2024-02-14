SonicWall honours treasured partners, distributors with annual SonicWall partner awards

SonicWall acknowledged distinguished partners and distributors for their sustained excellence in protecting customers in an ever-evolving, complex threat landscape with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards recognise SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have displayed uncommon excellence on delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

“For the past three decades, SonicWall has owed its success to the dedication of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We’re extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors. But above all, we’re grateful for the opportunity to honour those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organisations across the globe.”

Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the APJ winners, Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said “We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide.”

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each of the Partner Awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.