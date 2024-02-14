SonicWall honours treasured partners, distributors with annual SonicWall partner awards

SonicWall acknowledged distinguished partners and distributors for their sustained excellence in protecting customers in an ever-evolving, complex threat landscape with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards recognise SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have displayed uncommon excellence on delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

“For the past three decades, SonicWall has owed its success to the dedication of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We’re extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors. But above all, we’re grateful for the opportunity to honour those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organisations across the globe.”

Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the APJ winners, Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said “We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide.”

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each of the Partner Awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.

 

Sub-region Category Winners
ANZ  Distributor of the Year Dicker Data Australia
Partner of the Year  Focus Networks
Enterprise Partner of the Year Hitech Support
Newcomer of the Year Techbridge Consulting
Partner Hero of the Year  Sean Dendle (CYMAX PTY LTD)
ASEAN  Distributor of the Year MEC Networks Corporation
Partner of the Year  Titan Systems Integration
Enterprise Partner of the Year Accent Micro Technologies Inc.
MSP Partner of the Year Nanyang Tech Pte Ltd
Newcomer of the Year Xcess Networks (M) Sdn. Bhd
Partner Sales Hero of the Year  Hesdi Triantono (PT Wahana)
GCR Distributor of the Year Data World Computer & Communications
Partner of the Year  Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech
Enterprise Partner of the Year IT Check Solutions
Newcomer of the Year Shenzhen Cydefend Communication Information Technology
Partner Sales Hero of the Year  Cheng Bingsong (Nanjing Yinqiang)
INDIA and SAARC Distributor of the Year Redington India Ltd
Partner of the Year  ITCG Technologies LLP
Partner of the Year Oculin Tech (BD) Limited.
Enterprise Partner of the Year Network Techlab (I) Pvt Ltd
Newcomer of the Year Lapsys Infotech Pvt Ltd
Partner Hero of the Year Miloni Mehta (HT Technologies)
JAPAN Distributor of the Year SB C&S Corporation
Partner of the Year  Dell Japan
Newcomer of the Year DIS Service & Solutions Corp
Partner Sales Hero of the Year Hideo Doi (Nihon ICS)
KOREA Distributor of the Year Secuwide Corp
Partner of the Year Core IT Co., Ltd.
Newcomer of the Year SG Nine
Partner Hero of the Year Jeong Seok-Jo (Secuwide)

