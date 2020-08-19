Sophos Cloud Optix for Intercept X for Server with EDR

Read Article

Sophos has introduced powerful cloud security capabilities to Intercept X for Server with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) that enable security analysts and IT administrators to easily see and secure complete cloud environments.

New integration with Sophos Cloud Optix expands visibility and protection of AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform workloads to larger cloud environments – including security groups, hosts, shared storage, databases, serverless, containers, and more – with new Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) functionality.

In fact, 93% of Indian organizations fall victim to public cloud security incidents, and those running multi-cloud environments globally are greater than 50% more likely to suffer incidents, according to the new State of Cloud Security 2020 report.

Intercept X for Server with EDR provides channel partners with the critical threat intelligence needed to eliminate these incidents before they cause damage. Insights into cloud security posture across different cloud providers are compiled into one single, easy to use management console. There’s tremendous opportunity for partners to improve their customers’ cloud protection and grow revenue.

