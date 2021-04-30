SpringPeople partners with SAP Education to upskill IT workforce

Read Article

In order to upskill the Indian IT workforce with evolving enterprise tools and technology, SpringPeople becomes an SAP Education partner to bring training courses and certifications to India. The focus will be on providing Indian organisations with a skilled workforce through its cross skilling and upskilling initiatives.

Enterprises will now have complete flexibility to define and drive SAP Education and certification initiatives within their organisations.

Peeush Bajpai, CEO and Founder, SpringPeople said, “Businesses today need to take meaningful steps to upskill and cross skill the current and future workforce, regardless of their size or industry. Together with SAP, SpringPeople will focus on filling the current gap in the market for flexible, enterprise focused, SAP syllabus and courses options that help prepare future workers. This is another example where doing what’s right for learners and doing what’s right for businesses are in perfect harmony.”

In line with their tailored requirements, organisations can create exclusive private SAP training classes for their workforce. They will have the ability to manage the course curriculum, engage with instructors and SAP experts for training delivery, and have full control over training dates and batch size.

