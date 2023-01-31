STT GDC India ties up with O2 Power for supply of renewable energy to data centre in Bengaluru

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) announced a partnership with O2 Renewable Energy (IV), a subsidiary of O2 Energy SG Pte. Ltd., Singapore (henceforth referred to as O2 Energy) to obtain renewable energy under a captive structure. This renewable energy will power STT GDC India’s Bengaluru facility in the state of Karnataka.

Announcing the partnership, Sumit Mukhija, CEO at STT GDC India said, “Environment, Social and Governance are at the core of whatever we do as we continue to contribute towards achieving inclusive and responsible growth. From designing and constructing green buildings to tapping renewable energy and implementing innovative and efficient cooling technologies in our data centres, sustainability remains an imperative as we grow and expand. We firmly believe that sustainability is a responsibility that we share with our partners, customers and government and will work closely with these stakeholders as we strive to achieve carbon-neutral data centre operations across our facilities in India by 2030. This partnership with O2 Power, one of India’s leading renewable energy platforms, further demonstrates our resolve in adopting and promoting sustainable best practices in our facilities and steering the overall sector in the same direction. We are also actively collaborating with regulators, government and energy generation firms and exploring opportunities and frameworks eventually achieve carbon-neutral data centre operations across our facilities in India by 2030

Rakesh Garg, co-founder and head of wind vertical, O2 Power said: “STT GDC India is a prestigious client in O2 Power’s growing C&I portfolio. This strengthens customer confidence in our execution and delivery capabilities. O2 Power is geared towards making green and clean power available to businesses across scale, size and segment.”