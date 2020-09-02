Symphony Technology Group completes its acquisition of RSA from Dell Technologies

Read Article

RSA, a globally trusted partner for some of the world’s largest and most risk sensitive organizations, announced that it has begun operating as an independent company.

Today marks the close of the acquisition of RSA by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) and AlpInvest Partners (AlpInvest) and its separation from Dell Technologies. Supported by its new investors, RSA will enhance focus and accelerate innovation in order to help customers manage risk as they fast-track their own digital transformations.

RSA will pursue growth in three key business segments through its market leading solutions offered as either on-premises software or SaaS:

Integrated Risk Management through RSA Archer Suite

Security through its RSA SecurID Suite, RSA NetWitness Platform and RSA Conference

Omnichannel Fraud Prevention through RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence Suite

Rohit Ghai will continue to lead the new RSA as its Chief Executive Officer and serve as group CEO across all three businesses. William Chisholm, STG’s Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, will serve as the Chairman of the Board. Bill Diaz will join RSA as CEO, RSA Archer to lead the Integrated Risk Management business.

“I am excited to partner with our new investors to script the next chapter in the iconic story of RSA. As an independent company with a clear mandate, RSA will yet again operate with a startup mindset and remains committed to our own digital transformation as well as helping customers manage risk across their digital journeys,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO of RSA.

“Our investment in RSA was based upon the strength of its customer relationships, the power of its brand and the competitiveness and relevance of its solutions in the digital era. Our conviction has deepened as we have watched RSA deliver great business performance during the pandemic and help customers with their resiliency initiatives. We believe RSA will thrive in an independent configuration by delivering market focused innovation, nurturing its rich partner ecosystem and offering superior customer service,” said William Chisholm, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

“RSA Archer pioneered the GRC market. Due to the depth and breadth of its offerings, RSA Archer is the de facto leader today in the integrated risk management market. I am excited to join the team and help accelerate growth by delivering on our innovation agenda to create value for our customers,” said Bill Diaz, CEO, RSA Archer.

Bill Diaz was most recently CEO of Ventiv, which was a STG portfolio company and a leader in integrated risk management. He is a seasoned executive in the risk domain with a successful track record of helping businesses transition to a SaaS business model. Bill brings a wealth of experience in the risk management space through his stints at Oracle, FIS, Riskonnect and Marsh.

