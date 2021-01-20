Tanla partners with Microsoft to launch blockchain-enabled CPaaS platform, Wisely

Read Article

Tanla Platforms has announced the launch of Wisely, a blockchain-enabled communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering built on Microsoft Azure. A unique marketplace for enterprises and suppliers, Wisely offers a global edge-to-edge network that delivers private, secure, and trusted communication experiences. Microsoft is the development partner who architected and built this platform for Tanla.

Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Ltd., said, “We’re excited to launch Wisely, our new global platform powered by Microsoft. It is a gamechanger for enterprises, mobile carriers, OTT players, marketers, and industry regulators. With the launch of Wisely, Tanla continues to be a market leader in the domain of commercial communication by enabling trusted customer experiences.”

The Wisely network takes advantage of Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Databricks as well as Azure PostgresSQL Database and other Azure services. Enterprises can access the network with a single API offering omni channel capabilities. Edge-to-edge encryption ensures data security and data privacy for end users. The network built on blockchain provides complete data visibility, enabling a single source of truth for all stakeholders. The AI/ML powered insights help enterprises improve quality of service and reduce costs. The platform ensures compliance with local regulatory practices and data protection laws as well as best-in-class service frameworks.

Omar Abbosh, Corporate Vice President, Cross-Industry Solutions, Microsoft, said, “Disruption isn’t part of the journey, it is the journey. Leading and thriving requires a commitment to perpetual transformation, and the cloud is where and how this happens. Data security and privacy is an important component, and Wisely leverages the flexibility and reliability of Microsoft Azure to provide another great business communication option for our enterprise customers.”

The Wisely marketplace is built for digital commerce, and enterprises can discover and collaborate with suppliers for their evolving communication needs. Having both enterprises and suppliers verified on Wisely creates a trusted ecosystem among all stakeholders. Enterprises can ‘bring their own supplier’ or choose from an expansive list of available channels and suppliers. The marketplace allows easy onboarding of existing suppliers and contracts so enterprises can discover, try, and expand globally with new partnerships. The blockchain-enabled marketplace generates zero-dispute single-source settlement reports for all stakeholders.

Wisely has been granted three patents in cryptography and blockchain processes by the United States Patents & Trademark Office. Through the co-selling agreement with Microsoft, Wisely can reach new customers worldwide and sell both with Microsoft and other partners.

