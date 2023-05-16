Team Computers organises event showcasing Cisco Meraki devices for modern workplaces

​Team Computers, one of the leading IT solution providers in India, recently organized an event to showcase how the diverse range of Cisco Meraki devices can transform modern workplaces for organizations with better collaboration and security embedded in the devices.

The event highlighted the various features that come with these devices and how they can help companies maintain remote workforces in a secure manner. The event was based on the theme “Connecting Minds, Simplifying Technology”.

Cisco believes in making technology effortless for everyone and its solutions are designed to be simple, intuitive, and reliable, allowing users to seamlessly connect, communicate, and collaborate without barriers or complexities. Cisco Meraki and Cisco DUO are prime examples of this mission in action, offering cloud-managed network infrastructure and multi-factor authentication, respectively, that make it easier for organizations to manage their networks and enhance their security.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity for the IT leaders to network and interact with one another, exchanging ideas and strategies on how best to drive innovation and maximize efficiency in their respective industries.

At the event, Cisco Meraki showcased its new range of devices designed to revolutionize the way companies collaborate and protect their data.

The attendees were able to get firsthand experience of the innovative technology CISCO Meraki devices had to offer. They were presented with the latest features and functionalities that these devices bring to the table. Guests had an opportunity to interact with demos and explore how these technologies can modernize their organizations.