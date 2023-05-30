Trend Micro appoints Rupesh Hirapurkar as Director for Channel and Alliances, India and SAARC

Trend Micro Incorporated has announced the appointment of Rupesh Hirapurkar as Director for Channel and Alliances, India and SAARC. With over 16 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, Rupesh is a seasoned professional who has successfully formulated and executed cybersecurity strategies across different regions. He has been associated with Trend Micro team for more than 8 years in various roles, and has now been appointed to lead the channel and alliances team for India and SAARC. Through his varied expertise and experience, he will be instrumental in building and strengthening partnerships with top cybersecurity partners in the region, driving the growth of Trend Micro’s channel and alliances.

In his new role, with a primary focus on building and bolstering the channel strategy, he will propel Trend Micro’s channel operations to new heights. Supported by a skilled and strategically positioned team across the nation, he will be working closely with cybersecurity partners to expand company’s reach to a wider customer base. As organizations rapidly adopt cloud technologies and embark on digital transformation journeys, the identification and collaboration with cloud-specific partners, becomes all the more important and this will be one of the key responsibility areas for Rupesh, ensuring seamless delivery of Trend Micro’s solutions to valued customers.

Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, expressed his confidence in Rupesh’s appointment, saying, “Channel plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of our business, and it is crucial to continuously uplift the channel ecosystem. With the new role assigned to Rupesh, we will be able to leverage his strategic vision and expertise and we are confident that we will create significant momentum in our business. We are excited to have him lead our channel team, as we work together to make the world a safer place for exchanging digital information.”

Trend Micro’s investment in its channel team has been significant, and Rupesh’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships and delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to its customers.