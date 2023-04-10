Upskilling firm Nuvepro elevates Arun V. Reddy as its Chief Operating Officer

Nuvepro Technologies, a leading provider of hands-on labs and solutions, announced that it has elevated Arun Reddy as its Chief Operating Officer.

Arun Reddy’s elevation as COO comes in less than two years of his joining the company as Head of Delivery and Operations at Nuvepro in November 2020.

In his new role, Arun will be responsible for leading Nuvepro’s customers discovery and fulfilment, revenue generation and cost tracking while leading the business development and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“I am excited to continue our mission of providing exceptional hands-on labs and solutions to our customers. At Nuvepro, we believe in the power of practical, real-world training to accelerate skilling and drive success, and I am proud to be a part of a team that is dedicated to delivering results for our clients,” Arun Reddy said on his elevation.

He further added that with Nuvepro’s recent launch of skill bundles program, the company is confident of exceeding expectations and providing even more value to our customers. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and success for Nuvepro and our customers.”

Bengaluru-based Nuvepro aims to bridge the skill gap in technology roles, especially in areas such as cloud and digital even as artificial intelligence continues to change the job market dynamics each day globally.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, more than 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025.

Nuvepro’s CEO, Giridhar LV, stated, “Arun’ extensive experience in operations and delivery, coupled with his passion for providing exceptional customer experiences, will be instrumental in driving Nuvepro’s growth and success. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Arun will have on our company and customers. With Arun as our COO, we aim to grow 100% this year.