Veeam Launches Cyber Secure Program to Help Enterprises Protect and Recover from Ransomware Attacks

Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced availability of the new Veeam Cyber Secure Program which combines Veeam’s purpose-built technology with a team of experts to help enterprises prepare for, protect and recover from ransomware. The new program gives customers further peace of mind. It starts with pre-incident support including architecture planning, implementation assistance, and quarterly security assessments. When there is an attack, customers are connected with Veeam’s dedicated Ransomware Response Team and the program offers post-incident support to enable rapid recovery. Veeam Cyber Secure ensures customers have the assurance that they’re ready and prepared for when a cyber incident occurs.

”We know that 76% of organisations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months, and 26% of those reported being attacked at least four times. Recovery is still a major concern, as only 13% believe they can successfully recover,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “With the new Veeam Cyber Secure Program, we ensure customers are prepared for any cyber threat and when the worst happens they can recover as quickly as possible. The new program is designed to ensure customers follow data protection best practices with Veeam solutions, enabling them to not just bounce back from an outage or data loss, but to bounce forward. By providing the shortest gap between incident and recovery, our customers can keep their business running without disruption.”

The Veeam Cyber Secure Program includes incident recovery services like advanced onboarding, design and implementation assistance, and quarterly health checks. During a cyber incident, customers have access to a dedicated Support Account Manager and Ransomware Response Team with 30-minute service level agreements (SLAs).

With the Veeam Cyber Secure Program, enterprises are ready for the next cyber-attack and can rest easy knowing backups are clean, reliable, and ready for fast recovery. The new program includes three key components:

1. Confident Security: Attentive and dedicated design and implementation assistance to ensure Veeam best practices in securely implementing Veeam solutions to the highest security standards. Customers receive advanced seven-phase onboarding support and rigorous quarterly security assessments conducted by Veeam experts to ensure Veeam environments stay secure.

2. Comprehensive Support During Cyber Incident: When a ransomware attack or cyber incident occurs, the Veeam Ransomware SWAT team (ransomware recovery ‘black belts’) is available 24/7 with prioritised 30-minute SLAs and ready to deploy into immediate action. Customers have a dedicated Support Account Manager (SAM) for assistance and escalation during this time, as well as access to specialised senior support engineers who combine deep product expertise with key insights from successful enterprise implementations.

3. Financial Protection: Veeam provides enterprises with confidence of rapid recovery from a clean and reliable copy of backup data as the highest security standards are in place, as well as the Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty – up to $5 million USD in data recovery expense reimbursement for a verified attack.

Enterprises continue to turn to Veeam as the market leader for trusted and reliable cyber resiliency and ransomware protection. Veeam added more than 4,600 new enterprise customers in 2023, contributing to Veeam achieving greater than $1B in ARR for the fifth consecutive year (2019-2023).