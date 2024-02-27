Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024: Celebrating Success, Strategic Insights, and Cultural Enrichment in Lucknow and Ayodhya

Veeam Software recently concluded its flagship partner event Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024 from February 22nd – 24th in the vibrant city of Lucknow. The event brought together 54 channel partners, 45 unique organisations, and industry experts for three days of thought-provoking discussions, strategic planning, collaborative initiatives, and a spiritual sojourn towards enlightenment, culminating in a visit to Ayodhya.

The summit commenced with a keynote address by two of Veeam India and SAARC’s most senior leaders, Mr. Amarish Karnik, Director, Channel and Alliances; and Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, VP & Managing Director. Together, they acknowledged the pivotal role partners played in driving success for the company in 2023, reaffirming Veeam’s commitment to supporting them in achieving their business objectives and showcasing benefits of Veeam’s enhanced ProPartner network. Sandeep outlined the go to market strategy for 2024, delving into strategies to foster partnership, networking, and growth. He provided a clear roadmap for channel partners to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the data protection space.

Commenting upon the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024, Amarish said, “We are thrilled to welcome our partners to the 3rd edition of the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024. Our business thrives on collaboration with partners, and we proudly operate as a 100% channel-driven enterprise in India. Our extensive ecosystem comprises valued service providers, resellers, distributors, and alliance partners, all committed to addressing the data and ransomware protection needs of our customers. With an unwavering dedication to ensuring uninterrupted access to data and applications across any hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructure, we ensure business continuity, through our partners. Our scalable partner ecosystem enables us to extend our reach across diverse markets, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, as well as various industry verticals.”

Adding to this Sandeep said, “Cyber-Attacks are the #1 cause of business outages across organisations, with ransomware posing the most common and impactful threat. Reliability and consistency of protecting IaaS and SaaS alongside datacenter servers are the key drivers for improving data protection in 2024 according to the Veeam Data Protection Trends report 2024. Recognising the critical need to mitigate the adverse effects of data loss, which can jeopardise both reputation and revenue, Veeam provides robust data protection and ransomware recovery solutions. Our goal is to help customers to recover swiftly and achieve radical resilience. Central to this endeavour are our partners, who play an essential role in our go to market strategy. They enable us to navigate the dynamic business landscape and effectively meet evolving customer needs.”

Set against the backdrop of Lucknow’s rich cultural heritage and Ayodhya’s spiritual significance, the summit celebrated the collective successes attained by Veeam and its esteemed partners throughout 2023. The event featured an award ceremony on the second day, honouring and acknowledging Veeam’s partners for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd was awarded with Veeam All Star Partner of the Year 2023 in the North region. CitiusCloud Services LLP was recognised as the Veeam Trailblazer Partner of the Year 2023 in the West Region. Dhanyaayai Enterprise Pvt Ltd. earned the title of Veeam Icon Partner of the Year 2023 in the South Region. The title of Innovative Service Partner of the Year 2023 was bestowed upon UBX Cloud Private Ltd. RIA Infosolutions Pvt.Ltd distinguished themselves by being awarded with Rising Star Service Partner of the Year 2023.

The event also highlighted Veeam’s Technology Strategy for 2024, spearheaded by Mr. Amol Diwanji, Head of Presales, India and SAARC, Veeam, and Mr. Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, Veeam. Together, they delivered a comprehensive overview of technological advancements, innovations, and Veeam’s enhanced solutions, explaining key focus areas poised to drive growth for both Veeam and its partners in the upcoming year. Adding another layer of insight, Amol moderated an insightful Veeam Strategic Workloads panel discussion. This facilitated a comprehensive exchange of ideas among Dave and industry experts such as Nisha Tijare – Head of Inside Sales, Veeam; Anil Nama – CIO at CtrlS Datacenters; and Biswajit Das – Head of Data and AI at AWS.

Going beyond professional discourse, Veeam Software introduced a unique element to the ProPartner Summit with “The Spiritual Sojourn,” symbolising a journey of self-discovery, enlightenment, and connection with the divine. Attendees experienced a Darshan to Ayodhya, fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation. Furthermore, over the course of these three days, partners were treated to a distinctive musical journey. It commenced with a captivating and unique performance by the Acapella group, showcasing vocal prowess without instrumental accompaniment. Following this was a delightful flute and Tabla Jugal bandi presented by Shri Rajan Kumar and Abhishek Singh. The evening reached its pinnacle with a mesmerising performance by the Indiana Sufi band, captivating the audience and leaving them enchanted.

The summit in Lucknow proved to be an intersection of strategic insights, technological providence, and a celebration of the lasting partnerships that drive Veeam’s leadership in the realm of data protection and ransomware recovery.