Vertiv Enters Distribution Partnership with JioMart to Further Expand its E-commerce Presence in India

Vertiv , a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions announces its distribution partnership with JioMart to further expand its E-commerce presence in India. This distribution partnership will enable Vertiv’s customers and channel partners to easily access its cutting-edge uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions. The two products available on JioMart include the Vertiv Liebert ITON CX 600VA UPS and Vertiv Liebert ITON CX 1000VA UPS.

The Liebert ITON Series is an economical line-interactive UPS that offers power protection for home or small office computers and electronic equipment. Both Liebert ITON CX models are highly efficient UPS systems that offer a smart interface for seamless power management, enabling optimal reliability through their advanced microprocessor control. With convenient functionalities such as auto restart and cold start, these UPS systems cater to the evolving requirements of businesses.

Vertiv’s latest products on JioMart align with its commitment to make its solutions more accessible to its customers. JioMart’s online store offers a seamless shopping experience, with easy product search and purchase, convenient payment options, and fast shipping. “We are excited to welcome Vertiv onboard at JioMart, to help them further expand their e-commerce offerings in the country,” said Amol Tambe, assistant general manager at Jio Mart. “Vertiv understands the importance of delivering efficient and reliable power backup solutions to cater to the evolving business needs of Indian customers and we look forward to supporting them as they further expand their offerings in India.”

“We are thrilled to expand our e-commerce footprint in India through our strategic partnership with JioMart. This collaboration allows us to seamlessly reach and serve a wider customer base, providing easy accessibility to Vertiv’s UPS solutions,” said Sanjay Zadoo, general manager, of channel sales, at Vertiv. “By joining forces with JioMart, we aim to simplify the process for our customers and partners, enabling them to effortlessly access and leverage our reliable power solutions to drive growth and ensure business continuity.”