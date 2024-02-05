Vertiv India Enters Distribution Partnership with National Distributor Savex to Further Expand its E-commerce Presence

Vertiv announces its distribution partnership with national value-added distributor Savex, expanding its e-commerce presence in India. The B2B online platform will enable ease of doing business, making the company’s line of solutions more accessible to Vertiv’s channel partners, providing extensive reach, and offering access to a broader portfolio, including service assistance. The portfolio includes single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for rack and Small Office/Home Office applications, three-phase UPS for rack and edge applications and small room cooling designed to protect electronic equipment at the edge and in small rooms.

“We’re excited to announce our strategic partnership with Savex for the distribution of our UPS and thermal product portfolio through their e-portal. This collaboration comes at a time when the B2B e-commerce sector in India is quickly becoming critical in the business landscape, with projections of USD125B in Gross Merchandise Value by 2027, according to a market research report by Avendus Capital,” said Sanjay Zadoo, general manager – channel sales for Vertiv India. “As the digital economy continues to evolve, we recognize the need to adapt and provide innovative solutions that cater to the changing dynamics of the market. Supporting our partners has always been a priority for us and this partnership is a testament to our dedication to provide the entire channel ecosystem easy access to our products.”

Speaking about the expansion, Mahendra Wahile, director, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “Savex is thrilled about partnering with Vertiv to help them expand their online presence in India. Vertiv’s comprehensive product range aligns perfectly with the ever-evolving needs of Indian enterprises, enabling distributors like us to provide essential solutions to our customers. We are excited about the prospects this collaboration holds for both Vertiv and us, and we look forward to our involvement in Vertiv’s exciting new venture as we remain committed to supporting their growth journey.”

Select Vertiv offerings include the Vertiv™ Liebert® ITA2 UPS, an economical, efficient and reliable three-phase power system, available in seven models from 1kVA to 40kVA. The Liebert ITA2 is ideal for edge of network, light industrial applications, IT racks, network closets, automation control systems, precision instruments, small-sized control rooms, and data centres, blending easily into any virtualised environment and providing comprehensive power protection at lower operating costs. Other features of the UPS include:

Scalable battery runtimes

Input power factor of .99 and unity output power factor

Optional maintenance bypass cabinet

Easy installation and operability

Liebert® SRC Small Room Cooling system provides 24x7x365 cooling for small room applications, and is available in five models, ranging from 2.8kW to 10.6kW. The system components include high efficiency EC fans, high efficiency compressor, and an advanced control system which helps to maximise energy efficiency and provide proper environmental conditions in critical technological rooms. Other features include: