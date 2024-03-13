Winners of the Asia Pacific and Japan CrowdStrike Partner Awards Recognised at the CrowdStrike Partner Symposium in Bangkok

CrowdStrike announced the winners of the annual Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) CrowdStrike Partner Awards at the CrowdStrike Partner Symposium in Bangkok, recognising the exceptional work the partner ecosystem has performed over the year.

The awards celebrate the partner, growth partner, solutions integrator, technology alliance ecosystem partner, MSSP, and distributor of the year across Asia Pacific and Japan as well as regionally in Australia and New Zealand, India, Southeast and North Asia, and Japan. There are also individual awards for the best partner salesperson and best partner solution engineer.

The judging panel assessed the value the partner and individual have provided to mutual customers and CrowdStrike as a business over the course of the year in terms of transactions, enablement, and support.

A list of winners is below:

APJ

Global SI Partner of the Year: APJ – BT

Technology Alliance Ecosystem Partner of the Year – Amazon Web Services

APJ MSSP of the Year – UnThreats

Distributor of the Year – PT. Virtus Technology Indonesia

ANZ

Partner of the Year – Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year – CyberCX

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Adele Buchanan, CSO Group

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year – Feng Zhang, Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd

India

Partner of the Year – ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year – DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Vinod Kumar, Foresight Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year – Ramchandran R, Valuepoint TechSol Private Limited

Southeast and North Asia

Partner of the Year – Nexus Technologies Inc

Growth Partner of the Year – Systex Information (H.K.) Ltd

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year – Ralph Adrian Espena, Trends & Technologies

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year – Lim Eng Kiat, UnThreats

Japan

Partner of the Year – LAC Co. Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year – ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

