Wipro strengthens partnership with SAP on industry cloud solutions for real estate sector

Wipro has announced that it will co-innovate with SAP SE on cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry.

Building on the Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications that leverage SAP® Cloud Platform with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. Partners are an integral part of SAP’s Intelligent Enterprise strategy and Wipro is contributing their industry insights and knowledge in the development of purpose-built solutions for the real estate industry.

To start with, Wipro has launched the Tenant Acquisition Management (TAM) solution for the real estate industry. Anchored with intelligent technologies like robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the TAM solution enables faster deal conversion with respect to tenant leasing by providing a seamless, real time and consistent experience for leasing agents to perform ‘Lead to Lease’ activities. It can be integrated as a cloud extension to SAP Customer Experience and SAP S/4HANA® software as well. Further, the solution also leverages Wipro’s preconfigured industry solution for real estate to accelerate SAP S/4HANA® deployments and manage end-to-end real estate business processes.

Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head – SAP Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro and SAP’s collaboration will spur innovation to help customers solve real world business challenges. This initiative will help real estate businesses to constantly innovate and differentiate themselves in the marketplace. We will continue designing new solutions for other industries as well.”

Johnny Clemmons, Head of the SAP Engineering, Construction and Operations Industry Business Unit said, “The TAM solution developed by Wipro fills critical whitespace in our portfolio and enables a more seamless lead-to-lease process for our customers. This is a perfect example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for our joint customers. We look forward to jointly solving more business problems for our real estate customers with additional industry cloud solutions.”

