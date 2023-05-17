Zebronics launches its ANC earbuds, Zeb Pods-1

Zebronics, an Indian brand pioneering IT Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Audio & Lifestyle: Hearables, Wearables, has now introduced its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Earbuds called Zeb Pods-1.

The Zeb Pods-1 combines the ANC feature with strong signal processing technology that ensures that users enjoy crystal clear audio quality without any external interference. The earbuds are perfect for use in noisy environments such as offices, cafes, and public transport. For gamers, the earbuds come with a low latency of just 60ms, which supports a lag-free gaming experience from smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It also features ENC calling with noise cancelling during calls, providing amazingly clear voice clarity to the listener with the built-in microphone.

The Zeb Pods-1 come with up to 28 hours of backup without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC on, thanks to the built-in durable rechargeable battery with Type-C charging. Users can easily control media and voice calls with the simple touch controls. The dynamic 13mm drivers deliver crisp trebles and deep bass output while providing a comfortable and cozy fit with an in-ear design. The earbuds are widely compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and support voice assistants such as Android Google assistant and Apple iOS Siri. With the flash connect feature, users can simply open the lid to instantly pair with their devices.

Commenting on the launch Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics said, “We have witnessed the rise in consumers needing top-notch, personal audio gears in the last few years and it has given Zebronics the opportunity to cater the community with amazing products like the Zeb Pods-1. With a unique & stylish design the earbuds are dynamically designed with ANC and a gaming mode as well that is an ideal combination. We are planning more such products to accommodate the needs of our consumers that are perfect Audio companions for anyone looking to elevate their Audio Experience and at Zebronics, it is our motto to provide ‘Premium for Masses’”.

Zeb Pods-1 are available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 1499 /- from 17th May 2023.