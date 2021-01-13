Zecurion partners with BD Software for Indian markets

Read Article

Zecurion, a vendor of the Next Generation DLP. Zecurion is a global innovator and leader in information security solutions that address the risk of data leakages caused by internal threats. Headquartered in Moscow, Zecurion has established its presence in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 2001, Zecurion enjoys a robust clientele of over 10K corporate customers through 150+ strategic and technological partnerships globally. The company offers a range of cybersecurity products for data loss prevention, access management, secure web gateway, storage security, and more. BD Software will support Zecurion with its expertise in the Indian market.

With changing work practices caused by Covid-19 – the emergence of remote working, bring Your Own Device (BYOD), paired with adoption of cloud computing tactics, there has been a steady surge in data security lapses worldwide. Currently data security is a major concern for businesses in India. The easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy Enterprise DLP by Zecurion support four times faster installation, 20+ customized options, and over 50 preinstalled reports. Scalable for up to 200k+ devices, the DLP solution prevents and protects sensitive and private data leaks within the organization.

Commenting on its new partnership in the Indian Markets, Mr. Alexey Raevsky, CEO and Co-Founder Zecurion stated “The pandemic has left companies vulnerable. Standard measures to protect the corporate network will not help with hundreds of remote home offices. We look positive at the new normal, as our Next Generation DLP has proved its efficiency in protecting micro-perimeters inside and out. Zecurion and BD Software will offer Indian customers data loss and fraud prevention solutions, fine-tuned upon needs and with fast deployment.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]