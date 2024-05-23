Zeronsec partners with Web Werks data centres to provide state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) as a service

Zeronsec is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Web Werks Data Centers, a leading data centre service provider in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the security infrastructure and operational efficiency for businesses relying on Web Werks’ extensive network of data centres.

Under this partnership, Zeronsec will deliver a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service to Web Werks’ clientele. This service is designed to provide real-time threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and advanced threat intelligence, ensuring the highest level of security for critical data and applications. The Zeronsec and Web Werks partnership offers several key benefits, including enhanced security monitoring and response through Zeronsec’s 24/7 SOC services, which utilise advanced AI and machine learning technologies for real-time threat detection and response.

Clients gain from Zeronsec’s expertise and continuous innovation in cybersecurity, ensuring access to the latest threat detection methodologies. The partnership also provides cutting-edge threat intelligence, helping businesses proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. Additionally, Zeronsec’s scalable and flexible SOC services enable businesses of all sizes to tailor their security solutions to meet specific needs and regulatory requirements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Web Werks Data Centers to deliver our SOC as a Service to their extensive customer base,” said Dipak Vagadiya, Founder & CEO of Zeronsec. “This collaboration enables us to combine our cybersecurity expertise with Web Werks’ robust infrastructure, offering unparalleled security solutions that protect businesses in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

“Security is paramount for our customers, and partnering with Zeronsec allows us to elevate our security offerings to new heights,” said Amit Agrawal, Chief Business Officer of Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers. “With Zeronsec’s SOC services, our clients can rest assured that their data and applications are protected by the best in the industry, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives without worrying about cyber threats.”

The integration of Zeronsec’s SOC as a Service into Web Werks’ data centres is set to be seamless, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum security enhancement. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions and supporting the digital transformation journey of businesses across various sectors.