ZNet Technologies partners with Lightstorm for cloud network interconnections with Polarin NaaS Platform 

ZNet Technologies Private Limited announced its partnership with Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure provider, for its newest offering Polarin; a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform designed to cater to cloud-native, forward-thinking businesses, offering a diverse range of connectivity solutions, granting unparalleled control and visibility over network design, deployment, and scaling.

Polarin enables businesses to transform their business capabilities by providing them with scalable and agile cloud interconnectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, internet exchanges, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and various SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365. The solution addresses the inadequacies of traditional network solutions as it operates on a cloud model, much like our cloud partners AWS, Oracle, GCP and Azure. The challenge of lengthy network setup and multiple partner onboardings is eliminated, enabling faster execution and time-to-market for businesses, allowing automation through seamless API integrations for on-demand and real-time use, simplifying network management and driving operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Polarin by Lightstorm,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO, ZNet Technologies. “This partnership unlocks incredible opportunities for startups, enterprises, and visionary organizations in search of seamless connectivity and future-focused networking solutions across India. Together, we will transform the way businesses connect and thrive in the digital landscape.”

As a Platinum Partner of Lightstorm, ZNet Technologies is poised to leverage its extensive partner and customer base to amplify the reach of Polarin’s groundbreaking NaaS platform. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the networking space for businesses, enabling them to bid farewell to complicated provisioning processes and inflexible legacy networks that hinder growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud computing to meet their infrastructure needs. We are delighted to partner with ZNet Technologies, and through this strategic partnership we aim to leverage synergies and deliver exceptional value to businesses through enhancing their network interconnectivity, by creating a wider reach for Polarin by Lightstorm to go to the market.”

The market for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is experiencing rapid growth as businesses increasingly recognize the need for scalable and agile network interconnectivity. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The partnership between ZNet Technologies and Lightstorm is poised to address this demand, with Polarin by Lightstorm filling the gap in the market.

About ZNet Technologies Private Limited

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, a subsidiary of the billion-dollar group – Rashi Peripherals Limited, was established in 2009 and provides B2B cloud technology solutions.

As a distributor and strategic partner of various technology brands, such as Microsoft, AWS, and Acronis, ZNet not only offers these products but also provides managed services with its team of over 200 certified cloud professionals. With an in-house cloud service delivery and business automation platform, ZNet automates service delivery and accurately bills for usage based on consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading global provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide. Visit www.znetlive.com for more information.