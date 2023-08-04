Happiest Minds leverages ELLIPSE MSP platform powered by ServiceNow to deliver Intelligent IT and Enterprise Service Management

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, announced it has advanced in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organisations with their digital transformation needs. The partnership enables Happiest Minds to modernise and scale IT and Enterprise Service Management landscape for customers.

Happiest Minds’ expertise, experience, and services will bring efficiency to customers’ digital initiatives by enabling seamless adoption of ServiceNow. With support from the global stakeholders of ServiceNow coupled with Happiest Minds consulting-driven approach will demonstrate tangible ROI to drive ServiceNow adoption in existing and new customers.

Happiest Minds’ ServiceNow MSP partnership (Premier Level) is poised to support customers in addressing multiple challenges in the market:

Value realisation from IT and Enterprise Service Management implementations

Siloed processes and data impacting customer service & operational inefficiencies

Tools & process alignment as per ITIL and similar maturity frameworks

Lack of holistic and structured automation in IT and Enterprise workflows

As a Consulting and Implementation partner, Happiest Minds will deliver the following features of the ServiceNow platform to customers: IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, IT Asset Management, Security Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Security Operations Support, Customer Service Management, Low Code Application Development, Automation and Platform Operations.

Happiest Minds has successfully integrated the ServiceNow Platform as a core component of its ELLIPSE Platform – an AIOps-powered Managed Services Delivery Platform currently supporting more than 25 global customers. This integration enables Happiest Minds to efficiently deliver Enterprise Services leveraging a single platform. Given our focus on disruptive technologies & emerging areas like Low Code Application Platforms (LCAP), we are well positioned to help clients migrate their legacy custom applications builds to the ServiceNow LCAP solution – apart from leveraging our industry knowledge & solution accelerators. Customers also benefit from our deep services expertise in areas like GRC, to realise the expanded portfolio of offerings from ServiceNow.

Ram Mohan C, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the MSP partnership with ServiceNow. Happiest Minds’ proven delivery and differentiated managed services delivery (MSP) model, coupled with ServiceNow’s deep expertise, differentiated offerings, and solutions using new age modules like TPSM, GRC & SecOps, Automation, and App Engine, will help connect the customer ecosystem, enable proactive service delivery, and improve the customer experience. We believe this alliance will enable our customers to stay ahead of the curve by combining market-leading technology and Happiest Minds’ proven global delivery capability.”

Dinesh Ramachandran, SVP & Global Alliance Head, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are happy to be a global partner of ServiceNow to realise value faster, offer premium support, and use cutting-edge tools to guide our customers’ digital transformation. Happiest Minds’ focus on next-generation, disruptive technologies & data analytics, along with ServiceNow’s highly scalable platform, will

“Happiest Minds Technologies’ expertise in next-generation product and platform engineering is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow capabilities into new markets,” said Tom Davasia, Senior Director – Global Partner Management, ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to partner with the team at Happiest Minds to deliver a seamless experience to address some of our customers’ biggest digital transformation challenges.”