Customer Spotlight: How LastPass Identity provides unified security for a technology company

Read Article

By Rebecca Stone

As a growing technology company, Natterbox employees require access to multiple cloud-based sites in order to complete their daily tasks. However, managing the credentials to multiple cloud accounts in a secure way was burdensome on employees. Natterbox required a solution that would allow their employees to securely manage and access their cloud applications as well as securely share credentials between team members.

In addition, Natterbox relied on multiple two-factor authentication solutions to secure their infrastructure. Different authentication solutions were used for different applications. Natterbox was looking for an opportunity to streamline their authentication experience to create a consistent end-user experience.

LastPass allows Natterbox to create a simple, consistent experience for access and authentication to cloud applications. With access, LastPass single sign-on (SSO) secures key applications, such as Salesforce, to reduce the number of accounts that end-users need to manage. Password management ensures that all non-SSO enabled applications employ strong credentials to reduce the risk of a security threat.

For authentication, LastPass MFA provides Natterbox an opportunity to streamline their end-user authentication. In addition, LastPass MFA geofencing policies allows Natterbox to restrict access from other countries and provides a strong final layer of defense.

“LastPass Identity provided us a password management, single sign-on, and multi-factor authentication solution that is easy to manage and creates a consistent end user experience.” – Adrian Evans, Chief Information Officer, Natterbox

Results:

Many of Natterbox’s employees were new to password management, but LastPass intuitiveness made it easy for employees to get up-and-running quickly. In addition, the LastPass security score helps IT to monitor compliance as well as adoption.

LastPass changed the password culture at Natterbox. Now, employees don’t have to be burdened with remembering their complex passwords. With LastPass, employees rely on single sign-on, password management, and multi-factor authentication to securely access their cloud applications.

With LastPass, Natterbox enhanced their internal security and reduced the threat of compromised credentials impacting their business.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]