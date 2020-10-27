Five reasons why organisations need to adopt Learning Management System (LMS)

Read Article

By Lakshmi Mittra- VP – Center of Excellence (CoE) and Clover Academy, Clover Infotech

In 2020, and as we move forward, it would be safe to say that we are no longer bound by the limitations of single access systems, and offline methods of attaining knowledge and information. In a decade that sparked the increasing use of cloud services, and remote operations, the same has penetrated into practically every sector imaginable, education included.

Amidst these new ‘virtual workplace’ and ‘normals’, which experts have predicted will be in place till at least next year, it has further accelerated the need for reskilling of talent. Following the online working module, many organisations have opted for online skilling and training modules and programs for its employees. In order to make this experience as seamless as possible, learning management systems (LMS) have emerged as viable options. In addition to allowing employees to upskill from the comforts of their homes, LMS also allow them to maintain a proper track of their progress and experiences. Here’s why organizations need to adopt Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate online skilling initiatives:

Accelerate learning and understanding: Through the use of a LMS, employees can benefit from having all the requisite material in a direct and organized manner. Not only does this ensure a more productive experience, but also allows them to simply access the modules they want to focus on. As a result, they are not bombarded with extra information, can avoid lengthy training sessions, and are able to absorb knowledge in a fraction of the time.

Makes learning interactive: One of the biggest advantages of LMS, is that it makes the online learning experience more interactive and consolidated. By bringing together trainer and students on a common platform, they are able to collaborate in real-time. it allows for a more immersive learning experience. This makes the process more engaging, as attendees can participate in online exams, quizzes, and enjoy the technological advantages of being able to use simulations, for a near-real experience and watch eLearning videos. Through the interactive process students can , and also assess their understanding of a topic or clear any doubts immediately.

Easy access to learning material: As compared to traditional learning methods, LMS offers users access to all learning collaterals and data in one central location. Through This central location, which is cloud based learning management systems, this can be accessed at any time, from any device, even on the go, making it convenient for users to study at their own pace.

Handy access to progress and performance reports: LMS, through their easy to use interfaces, provide for easily accessible progress and performance reports. In addition, most systems also provide features for reporting and analytics tools that one can use to keep a track of milestones, and focus areas for improvement.

Unlimited access to reading material: Cloud based LMS offer the unparalleled advantage of allowing users unlimited access to reading and learning materials. Once content is uploaded to the system, this can be accessed on from anywhere, even on the go, from a smartphone. This feature allows organisers and trainers, to upload supplementary reading material, which can greatly enhance the learning experience.

As a powerful tool in learning pedagogies, through LMS, we have just about scratched the surface in the future of education and upskilling. Moving forward, we can expect to see it evolve, and reach unrivalled heights in creating a workforce that is both practically, and theoretically sound, to take on the challenges of the day.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]