Top Indian IT Channel Partners Set to Drive Industry Progress at CRN-CLS in Jaipur

The Channel Leadership Summit and Awards’ 23 is all set to take place from July 21-23 in Jaipur, offering an unparalleled opportunity for top Indian IT channel partners to explore emerging trends and connect with leading industry experts and technology thought leaders. This year’s conference will focus on the importance of re-skilling and embracing digital transformation to stay competitive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

With over 20 sessions featuring more than 20 industry leaders, including prominent IT channel figures such as N. S. Bindra, SVP & Chief Country Executive of Ingram Micro India, and R. S. Shanbhag, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Value Point Systems, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and network with like-minded professionals.

The event will kick off with a keynote address by Bindra on “Empowering the Channel for Digital Evolution,” followed by a power-packed panel discussion on “The Customer Success Playbook: Winning Strategies that Drive Customer Retention and Success.” Day one will also feature concurrent partner sessions and power discussions, with IT veterans such as Ranjan Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director of Team Computers, sharing insights on the topic of “Change, Build mantra”, while Raunaq Singh, Director & CEO of Targus Technologies,will present a unique case study on the topic “From Struggle to Success – How Targus Grew from Rs 100 Crore to Rs 800 Crore Through Innovative IT System Integration Strategies” and Rajat Vohra, Chief Sales Officer of Redington Limited, providing best practices on “Driving Innovation through Sales: Strategies for Staying Ahead of the Curve in an Ever-Changing Market.”

Day two, July 22nd will see key Indian IT channel partners discussing the future of IT channel and technology, with sessions by industry leaders such as Uttam Majumdar, Co-founder & President of Locuz Enterprise Solutions, and Satyendra Pasalapudi, Managing Director of India & APAC of Infolob. The day will also feature dynamic panel discussions, providing a platform for insightful discussions and lively exchanges.

The event will conclude with the CRN Excellence Awards, recognizing industry leaders for their vision and hard work.

Overall, the Channel Leadership Summit promises to be an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain valuable knowledge, network with industry professionals, and hear from some of the finest minds in the business. The conference puts together an impressive lineup of sessions and speakers, ensuring that participants unlock new strategies for scaling their businesses in an ever-changing market.