Day 1: Channel Leadership Summit and Awards 2022 report

After a gap of two years, The Indian Express Group publication- CRN India recently concluded its Channel Leadership Summit and Awards 2022 in Pune. The physical edition of IT channel-focussed CLS drew over 100 attendees across the country.

The Day 1 of the CLS was opened with a welcome note by CRN India Editor Shrikant RP where he acknowledged the role played by the IT channel in beating the pandemic time and accelerating the digital transformation for the IT companies and customers at large. He also discussed the opportunities for partners such as rapid digitization, the aging IT infrastructure, the screenless ecosystem, and the emergence of the Metaverse.

Creating a ‘Wow’ Customers

The summit kick-started with an industry keynote address by Navneet Singh Bindra, Sr. VP & Country Chief Executive, Ingram Micro India was the first speaker on the opening day of CLS. He addressed the staller gathering with his keynote address on the topic “Core focus of Ingram Micro for the Channel Partners and priorities for the future”. He started his session with the evolution of the IT industry and channels. The core focus of his session was on elevating the customer experience from the partner’s point of view. He said, “The moment you talk about solutions, services tend to follow and as a solution provider it is important we work on delivering the best customer experience by creating a future-proof and affordable solution for our customers to grow their businesses”.

He further shared how India’s leading National Distributor has invested in cloud security, marketplace, and platforms for delivering a “wow” customer experience and can offer a whole range of financial and configuration services for partners and customers. Ingram Micro is working hard to take the digital customer experience to a new level through digital platforms in a scalable, error-free manner”.

Channel hails Dell’s growth

The keynote address was followed by the next speaker from Dell technologies. Laxmikanth Kandi, DC-PAM West Region, India Channels, Dell technologies shared his presentation on the topic “Accelerating Data-Driven Growth with Partners”. Kandi shared that the channel business has contributed hugely in the last two years in the growth of the Dell enterprise business. “We have become one of the largest channel contributing organizations in the Indian market being the best supply chain management and evolving beyond the hardware infrastructure,” he highlighted.

During his presentation, he emphasized the channel should continue to focus on acquiring a good number of customers by understanding the customers’ needs and the growing consumption model.

Best Practices for ‘Building a cloud strategy’

After the two standalone sessions, an insightful panel discussion highlighting the role of ICT partners in ‘Building a cloud strategy that delivers agility and cost optimization’ was discussed among leading cloud providers. The discussion was well-moderated by Suresh Ramani, CEO, of Techgyan. Among the panelists were Narasimha Murthy, CEO & Founder, Connectivity IT Solutions, Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies, Deepak Singh Hanspal, Vice President Sales, India, Bitscape, Rahul Kurkure, Founder & Director, Cloud.in and Ashish V. Varerkar, Head – Cloud Practice, LTI.

On asking about the importance of investing in the cloud for business growth. Murthy from Connectivity IT Solutions answered while quoting Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet, “The successful business of the future will combine digital transformation and responsible practices”. He shared how the customer-centric approach helped his company in getting new orders. He said, “During a pandemic, being accessible to the customers with a solution to cater their business needs, were the two aspects which helped us excel and bring a growth of 58% of order booking in the first and 103% in the second year of a pandemic from the market by investing in customer experience, this practice brought a lot of returns to our organization and successful business in future will only come by digital transformation.”

The moderator, Suresh Ramani further sought the opinion of the panelists on cost optimization, commenting that Munesh shared the growing need for awareness of the market for cost optimization by investing in the cloud. Cost optimization is an important aspect for customers to grow, native tools are available in cloud platforms to help and secure their infrastructure, however, the role of partners is really important in the continuous optimization of the cloud and ensuring that usage is there with the right kind of security.

Deepak from Bitscape, one of the leading Microsoft Azure partners pointed out, “The customer invests in technology, the role of a solution provider is to embrace the new technology and value its customer’s needs and stakeholders. He also shared, “MSPs can help customers reduce bill strategies and business optimization.”

Sharing his views on improving organizational agility and strengthening their resilience using cloud technologies, Ashish V. Varerkar, Head – Cloud Practice, LTI explained that investing in sustainability, capabilities, and observatory will help in making the business more agile and build a strong resilience.

Another panel speaker Rahul Kurkure, Founder & Director, Cloud.in shared how the company migrated 100 on-prem customers to the cloud in the last year. Post-migration the customers shifted from the benefit was huge. He shared, “Our customers were able to leverage the native cloud services provided by the OEM providers which helped them reduce their dependence on resources. The overall impact of migration was growth and streamlined business infrastructure.”

Following the insightful discussion, the next speaker was Rahul Bisen, General Manager – Channel Programs & Marketing, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. He started his session by stating that over the last 250 years the world has gone through 4 technology-driven revolutions leading to different emission levels and catering to the needs of customers with the best solution possible while keeping sustainability in mind.

His session was focused on how Schneider Electric is partnering with channel partners for its products and solutions for a sustainable future. He said, “We as a solution provider have been working hard keeping up with the trends from the 19th century. Not to forget the business opportunities for AI, ML, and technology sectors have also seen a distinct rise due to the rising need for sustainable IT.”

An Inspirational journey of a Phenomenal Entrepreneur

The key highlight of Day 1 was a Fireside Chat with Prateek Garg, MD, and Founder, Progressive Infotech in the session titled ‘An Inspirational Journey of a Phenomenal Entrepreneur’. The chat was moderated by CRN Editor, Srikanth RP. Garg began his entrepreneurial journey by remembering his early days, how he was raised in Dehradun, and his school journey. He candidly shared his initial success of becoming the first few companies that were pioneers in introducing building facilities and managed services management in India. Progressive bagged its first big order worth Rs 1 crore from the Himachal Electricity Board that further helped the company and strengthened the business.

Garg further touched upon how he decided to leave the IT hardware business in 2011 and completely pivoted into managed services. Progressive is constantly redefining the way IT services are being delivered and consumed with assured outcomes. As an entrepreneur and a technology visionary, he shared before the audience that “Predictability is the key tenant of doing business. It, therefore, needs to understand that you are replaceable but creating repeatability is what will help you accelerate and sustain in the market”

Prateek has been seed funded and is currently mentoring a Silicon Valley startup called Centilytics, which is an intelligent cloud management platform (CMP).

Understanding Edge and opportunities

Anirudh Shrotriya, MD, Shro Systems took over the stage and talked about ‘Building Cloud and Edge Ready Enterprises. Shrotriya emphasized, “Technology is just hardware but the operating system is the culture. He advised the audience to invest in building network scalability. Understanding the business problem will increase our relevance in front of the customers. Talking about the future of Edge, he said, “Edge devices will become intelligent and learn from each other which will boost the digital transformation.”

Vertiv solving deployment-related problems in Datacenter

After the tea break, the delegates again assembled to listen to one of the most respected tech leaders in the Channel industry. Sanjay Zadoo, Country Manager- Channel Sales, Vertiv took over the CLS stage. In his session, he talked about the products Vertiv offers to solve the data center’s design and the deployment-related problems like overheating, cost overall, low cooling efficiency, high energy consumption, low reliability, and longer project turnover. Zadoo mentioned, that technology and connectivity are driving the digital world across verticals and functions, and it takes an ecosystem to build the edge. Vertiv understands the concept deeply supports the key needs of the Edge Ecosystem and uniquely positioned itself to address them.

Understanding cloud security

The day ended with another joint presentation by Vijay Muthu, Head- of cloud security (India & SAARC), Fortinet technologies, and Rajeev Abhichandani, Head- of Channels, Fortinet titled ‘Securing the cloud with Fortinet”. Vijay talked about the importance of security in today’s era. He commented on the impact of the pandemic, “The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation’s pace which created a huge shortage of cybersecurity talent shortage and because of the 100’s of the product customer is residing with, upscaling the talent became impossible.”

Further, Rajeev highlighted the fact that wherever the cloud network goes, security follows. He summarized three pillars of Fortinet’s go-to marketing strategies for partners: The law of engagement, route to market, and specialization.

Special address by Anil Sethi, VP & GM- Channels, India, Dell Technologies

After the power-packed and insightful partners and sponsors’ sessions, the CLS commenced its most awaited CRN Excellence Awards 2022. The award ceremony was started with a special address by Indian IT channel veteran and thought leader- Anil Sethi, VP & GM- Channels, India, Dell Technologies. He congratulated the entire IT channel fraternity for showcasing the true ‘partnership’ and stood by Dell technologies during the unprecedented time. He said“ We saw tremendous growth in the last 2 years, and the year 2021 was a huge success in the history of Dell. Sethi concluded his address with a key message to the channel saying. “We will be a game changer in the market 2 quarters from now. Dell, we will be announcing the launch of a new subscription-based mode Everything-as-a-Service in India for its partners.”

