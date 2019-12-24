Tech Mahindra and College of Engineering and Technology (CET) Bhubaneswar inaugurate CoE on AI

Tech Mahindra and College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar announced today the inauguration of a Center of Excellence (CoE) within the college campus to train young graduates in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Tech Mahindra has also started operations in its state-of-the-art facility for international Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations at Fortune Tower, Bhubaneshwar.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik. This is on back of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Tech Mahindra and CET that outlines the government’s objective to upskill young students by familiarizing them with new-age technologies like AI and equipping them with the knowledge of applying these technologies in everyday life. The Tech Mahindra facility will provide additional employment in the BPO sector for the state and will also help the skilled-In-Odisha youth seeking an opportunity in international business domain.

Naveen Patnaik said, “The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and CET (College of Engineering and Technology) to build the Center of Excellence powered by Artificial Intelligence is a step towards fulfilling our dream to make Odisha one of the top three investment destinations in the country. It is also an opportunity for our youth and young professionals to leverage next generation technologies to drive innovation and create sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.”

As part of the MoU, the CoE will serve as a platform to incubate new solutions which will leverage cutting-edge AI technology through proof of concepts (PoC), to develop business use cases that are impacting manufacturing industries, public service organizations etc.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with the College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Odisha, is a step towards enabling our young workforce to create smart and sustainable solutions for the future by leveraging next generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) will help tap the immense potential of the students to address the evolving technology needs of local industries, besides significantly improving their skills and future employability.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.