Accenture to acquire Imaginea to push cloud native services

Accenture is acquiring Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London and throughout India.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Imaginea currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.

The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, the company said on Tuesday.

“Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become ‘cloud-first’ businesses,” Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said in a statement.

“Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value.”

The Accenture Cloud First group is powered by 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over the next three years.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

“India is recognized globally for its rich innovation capabilities, and Imaginea is an outstanding example of this potential,” Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director at Accenture in India said on the announcement.

“I look forward to welcoming our colleagues at Imaginea to Accenture in India, and we are confident that their industry-leading cloud and product engineering skills will add immense value to our clients across key markets as they build agile and resilient businesses for the post pandemic world.”

–IANS

