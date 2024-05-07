Zscaler Unveils Digital Experience Monitoring with AI-Powered Copilot

Zscaler, the trailblazer in cloud security, has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation poised to reshape digital experience monitoring. The introduction of ZDX Copilot, a pioneering AI assistant, marks a significant leap forward in empowering IT support and operations teams with actionable insights.

Harnessing the power of Generative AI, ZDX Copilot leverages a vast repository of over 500 trillion data points daily, spanning users, devices, networks, and applications. This intelligent assistant enables seamless communication, allowing teams to engage in conversational interactions, posing queries, and receive real-time insights.

The multifaceted capabilities of ZDX Copilot extend across various domains:

⦁ Service Desk Empowerment: Service desk teams gain the ability to swiftly isolate the root cause of user complaints, facilitating efficient ticket triaging and collaboration.

⦁ Network Optimisation: Networking teams can conduct in-depth analyses across networks, applications, and regions, identifying trends and optimising performance.

⦁ Enhanced Security: Security teams ensure service performance while promptly identifying and addressing issues and maintaining optimal security posture.

Moreover, ZDX Copilot streamlines configuration tasks, automating common processes like setting alerts upon request. Its adaptability fosters enhanced efficiency and collaboration, bolstering IT operations, service desk, and security efforts.

In parallel with ZDX Copilot, Zscaler introduces Zscaler Hosted Monitoring, a service designed to provide continuous monitoring of application and service availability and performance. This service empowers IT teams to uphold service standards, monitor SLA compliance, and facilitate seamless expansion into new regions.

“As organisations adopt Zero Trust architectures, siloed monitoring tools lose visibility across the data path,” said Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Zscaler. “ZDX reinstates end-to-end visibility across devices, networks, and applications. With this release, Hosted Monitoring extends 24/7 monitoring to SaaS and external websites from several global locations. Using ZDX Copilot, IT teams such as Service Desk and IT Operations can achieve operational excellence by instantly accessing insights drawn from trillions of performance metrics using GenAI to analyse IT issues easily, and to work collaboratively with speed and accuracy.”

With these innovative solutions, Zscaler reaffirms its commitment to revolutionising digital experience monitoring, ushering in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness in IT support and operations.