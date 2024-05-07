The Chatterjee Group (TCG) appoints Kashyap Mehta as CPO, Prashant Gagneja as CGRO for latest ventures Ziki and Sirrus.ai

First Livingspaces Private Limited (FLS), an enterprise of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), has onboarded Kashyap Mehta and Prashant Gagneja as key leaders of its new technology ventures — Ziki and Sirrus.ai.

FLS has positioned its new businesses in two core domains. Ziki focuses on crafting technology-enabled communities, both online and offline. Sirrus.ai is an experience ecosystem with AI-first principles, catering to the real estate industry.

Mehta, an e-commerce specialist with over 25 years of expertise in multiple industries, has joined FLS as the Chief Product Officer (CPO), while Gagneja, a seasoned strategist in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Fintech industries, has assumed the role of the Chief Growth & Revenue Officer (CGRO).

Welcoming the two leaders, FLS spokesperson Sovon Manna said, “We are delighted to have the two visionary achievers joining us. Their experience, exuberance and unique approaches will be instrumental in propelling our businesses towards greater heights of success.”

Fondly known as ‘Kash’ in industry circles, Mehta had previously served as the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at Croma. ‘Kash’ has also been a key contributor to several technology initiatives, having led SAP’s ecommerce vertical across APAC. He played a pivotal role in India’s consumer internet story, leaving his mark at Tata CLiQ, Baazi, and eBay.

Speaking about his new role, Mehta said, “I am thrilled to embark on this unique zero-to-hundred journey. Building a successful tech-enhanced business ecosystem from ground up, without any pre-existing template, is what drives me to embrace this adventure.”

Gagneja brings to the table his 16 years of extensive experience in driving operational success and optimising revenue streams through technology adoption. In his previous role as the vice president of organised trade at BharatPe, he had played a pivotal role in fostering key account relationships. His go-to-market strategy has been instrumental in advancing revenue strategies at several CPG and FMCG giants, including Pepsico, Kellogg, Coca-Cola, and Pernod Ricard.

Excited about his new responsibility at FLS, Gagneja said, “Drawing from my experiences thus far, I aim to champion operational efficiencies and revenue growth through strategic technology adoption.”