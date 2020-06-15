SD-WAN preferred solution to secure Public Cloud in India: Survey

Read Article

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is preferred technology solution to secure public Cloud in India, said a report. Nearly 90 per cent of Indian IT decision makers who participated in the survey have either already deployed SD-WAN to secure their public Cloud or expect to do so within the next 12 months, said the report by Barracuda Networks, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions.

SD-WAN significantly increases wide area network network reliability, agility, and performance by using and aggregating multiple active, load-sharing connections of any type.

The research, titled “Secure SD-WAN: The Launch Pad into the Cloud”, showed that 58 per cent India respondents want to acquire an SD-WAN solution from a Cloud provider.

“As more organisations are shifting to public Cloud, they are looking at achieving a smoother and securely-integrated network for Cloud deployments. They fear to be subject to any cyberattacks and losing on sensitive and mission-critical data,” Murali Urs, Country Manager, India of Barracuda Networks, said in a statement.

“SD-WAN technology is a critical part of securing these Cloud deployments. By deploying an all-in-one, secure SD-WAN solution natively built into the public Cloud network, organisations can reap the full benefits of public Cloud.”

The survey includes responses from 750 executives, individual contributors, and team managers with responsibility for or knowledge of their organisation’s cloud infrastructure.

They came from organisations of all sizes and across a broad range of sectors, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the US.

The report specified that nearly 62 per cent of organisation in India experienced an increase in their network flexibility, 51 per cent achieved improved overall connectivity and 57 per cent increased their network security after deploying SD-WAN.

It also indicated that in using hybrid cloud, nearly 50 per cent of organisations in the country are concerned about its security, 41 per cent are concerned about securing the data in transit and 38 per cent feel that it would be difficult in integrating Cloud with legacy technology.

(IANS)

