Dell and Red Hat transform AI complexity into opportunity

By Caitlin Gordon – Vice President, Product Management, Dell Technologies

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), seizing opportunities amidst complexity is paramount. Collaboratively engineered with Red Hat, the Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift offers a streamlined and automated turnkey solution that transforms how organisations run Red Hat OpenShift on-premises. Today, we’re thrilled to announce enhancements that further accelerate, transform, and optimise how customers harness the power of APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift to address AI use cases.

This starts with offering an integrated, automated, and purpose-built infrastructure with powerful GPUs and extends to providing validated designs, which serve as a trusted roadmap for organisations to quickly achieve tangible business outcomes. In addition to the groundbreaking technology, our commitment to driving value encompasses a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from strategic consultation to seamless implementation.

“The rise of artificial intelligence has led customers to seek out hybrid cloud infrastructure that accelerates AI application development and delivers faster time to value,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat. “Innovation is at the heart of our continued collaboration with Dell and the updates announced today showcase why Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift can empower organisations with a more consistent, reliable integrated and automated platform for running Red Hat OpenShift AI on-premises.”

Elevate your AI infrastructure

APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift is the first fully integrated application delivery platform purpose-built for Red Hat OpenShift. Jointly engineered with Red Hat, the APEX Cloud Platform transforms how organisations deploy, manage and run containers, alongside virtual machines, on-premises. APEX Cloud Platform now supports hosted control planes for Red Hat OpenShift, which helps reduce management costs, optimise cluster deployment time, and separate management and workload concerns so customers can focus on their applications.

The APEX Cloud Platform is optimised for running Red Hat OpenShift AI, and we’re expanding the range of AI outcomes it can serve by supporting even more GPUs. This empowers you with the flexibility to tailor your infrastructure precisely to your unique requirements. Notably, we’re introducing the NVIDIA L40S GPU to support even the most demanding AI applications.

Regardless of the size, AI solutions also have varying storage requirements based on the design, so the APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift supports both Dell PowerFlex and now Dell ObjectScale storage so that any AI workload can be deployed. Object storage is critical for both Red Hat OpenShift AI and AI workloads in general as it is designed for scalable and cost-effective data management, which provides an effective solution for housing massive language models and large datasets.

Unleash your AI vision

To illustrate the potential of Red Hat OpenShift AI on the APEX Cloud Platform, we updated our Validated Design for deploying a digital assistant utilising a Large Language Model (LLM) and the Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) framework from a 7B parameter model to a 13B model. LLMs are highly advanced and can generate unique answers, yet by themselves can lack domain-specific information for your business, and do not stay up-to-date on their own. With RAG, you can augment the LLM with your company’s data, rapidly training it with relevant information that stays current. We utilised a series of open-source operators to make it easy to replicate and tweak the design to fit your specific business’s needs. Red Hat OpenShift AI represents an alternative to prescriptive AI/ML suites, providing a set of collaborative open-source tools and a platform for building models without worrying about the infrastructure or lock-in from public cloud-specific tools. This update underscores our commitment to enabling customers to leverage the latest advancements in technology as both our capabilities and the AI ecosystem evolve.

We’re also excited to announce a new solution that uses AI to achieve automated speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities. This innovative design extends the power of Red Hat OpenShift AI on APEX Cloud Platform with NVIDIA Riva, a microservice that builds GPU-accelerated speech AI applications. Through this integration, you can streamline the deployment of your own Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, unlocking new realms of possibility.

Fast-track your AI implementation

Our trusted professional services experts will work with you at every stage to drive tangible business value. Dell Services bring deep expertise to accelerate time to value of the Red Hat OpenShift AI platform. Leveraging Dell’s proven methodology, from ProConsult Advisory Services to Implementation Services, we craft a winning strategy aligned with high-value AI use cases. Utilising RAG techniques, we tailor models with your data, seamlessly integrating them into AI Avatars, chatbots, or other applications, yielding more relevant and impactful results. By minimising data preparation and LLM training efforts, and equipping your team with essential skills and best practices, we ensure maximised ROI now and in the future, freeing you to focus on innovation.

Join us at Red Hat Summit

We are delivering a transformative platform to utilise the power of Red Hat OpenShift AI, empowering customers to quickly get started with powerful AI tools on-premises on a fully integrated solution. We invite you to discover the full potential of Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit this week. Stop by our booth to learn more about our solution and check out our demos. Learn more at www.Dell.com/OpenShift.