Enterprise incorporation of Web 3.0 technologies and especially the metaverse will drastically reduce overhead costs of operation and increase reach

By Anshul Agarwal, Founder & Director, XR Central

Web 3.0 technologies make the feedback loop connecting businesses and customers self-sustaining, as customers will be provided new ways of interacting with products and services. On the other hand, businesses and companies will have access to new kinds of data to shine a light on customer behaviour and craft effective services.

Crucially, Web 3.0 will be powered by a decentralised ledger called the blockchain, which means that no one entity can control users’ experience on the metaverse, making it the most user-centric iteration of the internet. Web 3.0 is built on the awareness that data must be handled responsibly, and however that pans out, the blockchain technology is currently our best chance for obtaining an online experience that is fair and ethical as well as being efficient. This will make services powered by Web 3.0 more attractive to users, and encourage more people to interact with said services.

In some ways, the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is paving the way for the metaverse. In its fullest potential, the metaverse will be capable of connecting a whole host of things, from a ceiling light system in a house to a set of turbines in a power plant. As with any new technology, there was an initial hesitancy during the IoT adoption phase, but its scope is undeniable and industries across the spectrum are developing IoT based workflows to manage operations in a better way. IoT powered products increase optimisation of human and non-human resources by providing a common base of knowledge for specialists and stakeholders alike, and by using AI to identify and predict procedural delays. IoT devices collect several streams of data and send out signals if parameters start to waver during operation. This level of accuracy and surveillance of devices makes operations and maintenance much cheaper in the long run.

The ways in which we experience the web will also increase with the advent of Web 3.0 – with immersive technologies like VR headsets and glasses, AR enabled mobile devices, and holographic imagery transporting people to locations across the world in the blink of an eye. Even basic work-related collaboration will be streamlined effortlessly by the features Web 3.0 will enable for its users. For example, collaboration suites within an immersive metaverse will enable employees and stakeholders to operate on a common plane of understanding and consistent, dynamic daily sessions through whiteboarding, etc. In specialised industries, Web 3.0 will expedite expert support across vast distances and help solve problems more effectively.

In conclusion, Web 3.0 will enable businesses to capture users’ trust and safeguard their online experience. AI powered bots will make user experience seamless, and the current stage of IoT technology will expand by leaps and bounds