Five sought-after skills in a post COVID-19 workplace

By Lakshmi Mittra, VP – Center of Excellence (CoE) and Clover Academy, Clover Infotech

The Coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way enterprises function by introducing them to the new normal. Employees all over the world are compelled to adjust to digital infrastructure and work remotely. This requires acquiring new skills – not just technical but also soft skills to make a smooth transition into the new way of working. Furthermore, with the emergence of new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), there is a pressing need for employees to reskill themselves as job profiles are evolving with these innovations.

Let us have a look at the top skills that would be highly sought in the post COVID-19 world:

Cloud Computing – When it comes to the remote working culture, organizations are frantically transitioning their operating models to incorporate remote working capabilities. They are trying to get as many applications and technology infrastructure on the cloud as possible. The enterprises that are already equipped with a cloud strategy have been able to seamlessly transition to virtual working quicker, and with minimal disruption to their teams and customers. With cloud being a key part of enterprises’ digital transformation strategy, there will be a greater demand for cloud architects and cloud IT admins in the post COVID-19 new normal.

Cybersecurity Experts – Since majority of the workforce is operating from home, hackers are using this as an opportunity to launch cyber-attacks. As per recent reports, there has been a significant increase in the number of cyberattacks on personal computers, networks, and routers. With IT and cyber security becoming more critical than ever, cybersecurity experts will be on the priority list for every enterprise.

Problem Solving – Problem solving skills becomes essential in a remote working scenario. Since employees are collaborating and communicating virtually, this can raise a series of challenges. Problem solving skills enable employees to approach problems rationally and view them as opportunities. In this way, they can identify the most effective methods to rectify situations and ensure smooth functioning of business operations.

Leadership – The current global crises have not only tested employees’ capabilities to perform in a remote working environment but also their emotional resilience. With some enterprises announcing remote working till the end of 2020, it has become imperative for managers to develop strong leadership qualities to manage teams remotely, inspire and bring out the best in them by outcome based management. Enterprises are organizing courses to skill their leadership and mid-management teams to plan and manage their work better and build camaraderie among their teams remotely.

Communication Skills – With remote working and collaboration, it is very important to communicate clearly and be well-planned to get the best out of teams. Right from training and skilling employees to getting projects delivered on time, communication skills will become very critical and could be a key factor that distinguishes successful projects from the others.

