Revolutionise your business with AWS GenAI competency partners

By Chris Dally, Chris Butler, Victor Rojo, and Justin Freeman

In today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is leading the charge in innovation, revolutionising the way organisations work. According to a McKinsey report, generative AI could account for over 75% of total yearly AI value, with high expectations for major or disruptive change in industries. Additionally, the report states generative AI technologies have the

potential to automate work activities that absorb 60-70% of employees’ time.

With the ability to automate tasks, enhance productivity, and enable hyper-personalised customer experiences, businesses are seeking specialised expertise to build a successful generative AI strategy. To support this need, we’re excited to announce the AWS Generative AI Competency—an AWS Specialisation that helps Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers more quickly adopt generative AI

solutions and strategically position themselves for the future. AWS Generative AI Competency Partners provide a full range of services, tools, and infrastructure—with tailored solutions in areas like security, applications, and integrations to give customers flexibility and choice across models and technologies.

“Partners play an important role in supporting AWS customers leveraging our comprehensive suite of generative AI services. We are excited to recognize and highlight partners with proven customer success with generative AI on AWS through the AWS Generative AI Competency, making it easier for our customers to find and identify the right partners to support their unique needs.” ~ Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Database, Analytics and ML, AWS According to Canalys, AWS is the first to launch a Generative AI competency for partners. By validating the partner’s business and technical expertise in this way, AWS customers can invest with greater confidence in generative AI solutions from these partners.

This new competency is a critical entry point into the Generative AI partner opportunity, which Canalys estimates will grow to US$158 billion by 2028.

“Generative AI has truly ushered in a new era of innovation and transformative value across both business and technology. A recent Canalys study found that 87% of customers rank partner specialisations as a top three selection criteria.

With the AWS Generative AI Competency launch, we’re helping customers take advantage of the capabilities that our technically validated Generative AI Partners have to offer.” ~ Ruba Borno, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Channels and Alliances Leveraging AI technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, AWS Trainium, AWS Inferentia, and accelerated computing instances on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Generative AI Competency Partners have deep expertise building and deploying

groundbreaking applications across industries, including healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, public sector, and financial services.