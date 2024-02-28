The rising popularity of android POS systems: A game-changer for businesses

By Varun Tangri, CEO and Founder, QueueBuster POS

Point-of-sale (POS) software is crucial for running businesses in retail, restaurants, supermarkets, Kirana Stores, and many more businesses. Traditionally, POS systems relied on proprietary hardware and software that were expensive and inflexible. However, in recent years, Android-based POS systems running on off-the-shelf tablets, smartphones, and screens of varied sizes have been rapidly gaining market share over traditional POS systems. The worldwide Point-of-Sale (PoS) market was assessed at $25.28 billion in 2022 and is estimated to attain $81.15 billion by 2030. There are several compelling reasons why affordable Android POS systems are becoming the preferred choice for many small and medium-sized businesses.

Lower costs

One of the biggest appeals of Android POS systems is their value-for-money quotient compared to traditional systems. The justified costs are largely due to Android POS systems leveraging off-the-shelf consumer hardware such as tablets, smartphones, card payment machines, etc, which are produced at scale and benefit from steady improvements in capabilities and falling prices. Even if you don’t want to purchase a larger-screen Android POS hardware, you can start with your existing Android hardware. All you need to do is install an Android POS software from the Play Store, sign up, and get started.

Better features

While they offer great value for your money, Android POS systems also offer better features and capabilities than their more expensive legacy counterparts. The intuitive touchscreen interface of tablets and smartphones is familiar to employees and customers.

Android devices, especially the smaller ones offer capabilities like high-resolution cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, cellular connectivity, GPS, rapid processors, good battery life, and excellent displays. Android POS software can utilize all these integrated features to enable functions like queue busting, inventory lookups, quick bill and customer relationship management.

Their connectivity also allows for integration with accounting software, payment processors, customer loyalty programs, online stores, and other critical business systems. With an ever-growing POS app ecosystem, the possibilities are endless.

Flexibility & mobility

Another key advantage of Android POS systems is their flexibility. Unlike traditional tethered cash registers, Android tablets and smartphones are completely mobile. This allows cashiers to scan items, take orders, and process payments from anywhere in a store, restaurant, or venue.

During peak hours or big events, additional registers can be added in seconds by grabbing another device and loading the POS app. No wiring or permanent installation is required. This flexible deployment results in faster transaction times, shorter queues, and better customer service. The same mobility enables delivering goods and services directly to customers wherever they are seated. Wait staff can process orders and payments tableside in full view of the customer. For restaurants, this can increase table turnover rate and customer satisfaction.

Easy adoption

For many small business owners and employees, Android platforms feel intuitive and familiar. With no technical background required, even those uncomfortable with technology can get up and running with a complete POS system with minimal training. This reduces the friction point between owners and digitally-hesitant employees.

Rather than forcing staff to learn a new proprietary system, Android POS software enables transferable skills from the comfort of their smartphones. New employees are often astonished at how simple it is to take orders, manage inventory, check out customers, and more after just an hour or two of learning the ropes. The easy learning curve contributes to high rates of employee adoption. And happy employees lead to happy customers and more sales.

Integration with services

A huge contribution to Android’s growth is how easily it integrates with web services through API connections. Android POS software can link up with accounting systems, payment processors, e-commerce platforms, loyalty programs, reservation systems, CRMs, analytics dashboards, and more. Rather than siloed systems, businesses can create seamless omnichannel experiences for their customers. Loyalty members can earn and redeem points both in-store and online. Customers can order ahead for fast pickup or delivery through integrated apps. Inventory can be synced across multiple locations to order online and pick up in-store.

By combining Android POS systems with supportive web services, small businesses can provide top-tier customer experiences previously only possible for much larger companies.

App availability & choice

Another benefit stemming from Android's dominance of the mobile OS market is the sheer breadth and quality of POS software available. With hundreds of POS apps to choose from on Google Play Store, finding the ideal solution for your specific business needs has never been easier.

Leading POS apps offer core features like billing, inventory, order management, payment processing, and reporting. But they also provide unique specializations like eStore, and Quick Bill to name a few. Some POS apps cater specifically to bars, nightclubs, salons, auto shops, grocery stores, pop-up shops, music venues, breweries, cafés, food trucks, and other niche industries. The healthy competition pushes innovation as POS apps battle for the top spots in each vertical.

Rather than a fragmented market with proprietary systems, Android offers a consistent platform experience across devices. This makes it easier for developers to create solutions that work on any Android device. The choice empowers business owners to select the software with the perfect blend of features, industry focus, design, and price point for their unique needs.

Conclusion

From drastic cost savings and better capabilities to increased flexibility, easier adoption, expansive integrations, and unparalleled choice, Android POS systems are demonstrating their advantages over dated legacy systems. As more business owners discover the benefits of transitioning their operations to Android devices, this rapid growth and market share capture show no signs of slowing down.

Within a few short years, Android could become as dominant in the POS domain as it is globally across smartphones and tablets. Small and medium-sized businesses still clinging to outdated technology may soon be forced to make the switch to remain relevant and competitive. For most, however, the multiple benefits of low-cost Android POS systems make the changeover an obvious decision and a boon for their customer experience and bottom line.