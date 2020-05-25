Barista deploys Dotpe’s “Scan-Order-Pay” solution for Contactless take-away ordering and payments services

Read Article

Gurgaon-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe onboards the country’s popular chain of espresso bars Barista to offer digital takeaway ordering and payment service with bare minimum human touch. By deploying the Dotpe’s “Scan-Order-Pay” feature, Barista outlets in Gurgaon can take orders and payments through the customer’s phone while maintaining social distancing. Customers can simply scan a QR code placed outside the takeaway window and the entire menu of Barista will pop up on the user’s mobile phone browser. The customers can then place an order by adding items from the digital menu and pay using regular online payment methods. Once their order is ready, Barista pings the order details to the customers on their Whatsapp number and they can pick it from the take-away counter with zero manual intervention.

A technology startup, DotPe provides novel digital transformation and commerce solutions to brick and mortar outlets. It aims to revolutionize the offline-to-online market space by combining fintech capabilities with extensive customer engagement offerings. By offering its digital ordering solution to most cafés of Barista across India in the next few weeks, DotPe intends to help them drive streamlined business operations while following social distancing & safety norms.

Once the situation normalizes and Barista also plans to start home delivery and contactless dining services through DotPe. Orders can either be placed online for home delivery via WhatsApp or by scanning the QR code placed at the cafe tables.

Speaking on the partnership, Shailaz Nag, Founder DotPe said, “Given social distancing will be a way of life even after the lockdown is lifted, now is the time to restore confidence among the customers who want to order their coffees, essentials, and delicacies but are worried about safety. At Dotpe, we’re thrilled to go live with our “Scan-order-pay” solution at Barista cafes in Gurgaon. The uniqueness of our platform is that end customers don’t have the hassles of downloading any app and can start ordering by simply scanning the QR code, placed outside Barista, once. The commerce and payments happen on the user’s mobile browser while the post-transaction communication, customer invoicing, feedback, etc. shifts to WhatsApp. i.e. Barista can directly interact and engage with its customer on WhatsApp, once the customer has placed the order and paid successfully through Dotpe.”

Rajat Agrawal, COO at Barista Coffee Company said “The pandemic has impacted every industry and nearly all facets of everyday life. The normal rules of engagement at café level have changed literally overnight with contactless delivery now a fundamental requirement. Customer safety & contactless transaction is of prime importance to us. To deliver the best in class services while maintaining minimal human touch, we launched our own contactless ordering & payment offering by deploying Dotpe’s innovative QR based ‘Scan-Order-Pay’ solution. So far, we have seen 15-20% of takeaway order volume is being contributed through this facility, which is quite an encouraging trend and further strengthens our confidence in the contactless ordering and digitized payment economy. Furthermore, Dotpe acts as a single stop shop for us to accept orders and payments digitally and at the same time we can interact with our customers over WhatsApp directly for functionalities like digital receipts, feedback, repeats orders etc. Commerce & payments stack helps us to build our own digital channel and we plan to offer contactless dining too once normalcy sets in”.

Currently, used by prominent food chains like Haldiram’s, Social, Smoke House Delhi, Cafe Delhi Heights, and Beer cafe, Dotpe envisions to onboard 5 lakh large and small offline businesses by Dec 2020.

