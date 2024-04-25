Rashi Peripherals to offer the Quantum SuperLoader 3 for advanced data protection solution in India

Rashi Peripherals Limited announced the availability of Quantum’s SuperLoader 3 in India, an entry-level automated tape storage solution tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and remote office environments.

Data growth poses significant challenges for businesses, irrespective of their size. Smaller data centres, in particular, grapple with protecting terabytes of data from loss, malware, and potential damage to facilities, often with limited IT staff. Recognising this critical need for offline data protection, the SuperLoader 3 offers economical, portable, and air-gapped protection against ransomware, making it an indispensable asset for businesses prioritising data security. With its easy-to-install 2U rack-mounted automated system, even IT staff with limited tape library training can efficiently manage backups and long-term data, ensuring strong offline data protection to meet compliance requirements.

“Leveraging Quantum’s history in delivering storage and data management solutions for large data stores, SuperLoader 3 offers the same reliability at an affordable price point, ensuring every business can securely store their data indefinitely,” said Henk Yan Spanjaard, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum.

“In today’s digital era, data protection is paramount for businesses across all scales. Yet, traditional solutions often prove cost prohibitive for SMBs. With SuperLoader 3, Quantum fills this void with an affordable, automated tape storage system tailored for business and remote offices. SuperLoader 3 ensures robust data security, aligning seamlessly with the evolving needs of modern businesses”, said Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals Limited.

SuperLoader 3 is immediately available for ordering via Rashi Peripheral’s value-added resellers across India. For more information on SuperLoader 3, visit Quantum’s website.