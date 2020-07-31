Syska Group ventures into smart wearables

Read Article

Syska Group has announced its venture into the Smart Wearable segment with the introduction of the SW100 Smart Watch.

There is an increasing demand for fitness related devices in Indian market, with the smart wearable category seeing rapid growth. India’s wearables market continues to see strong growth, registering 168.3 per cent on-year growth in 2019 shipping a total of 14.9 million units of wearable devices.

Smartwatches continued to lead the watch category with 61.1 per cent share in 2019 and grew 53.6 per cent from the previous year. The demand for wearable technology will further rise in the coming years owing to the increasing inclination toward fitness and healthcare.

“Syska has always been at the forefront of launching new and innovative products that cater to the evolving customer needs. The company has entered the smart wearable category at the most opportune time when individuals are looking to boost their immunity through workouts and yoga sessions at home,” the company said in a release.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com